Three Pasquotank County deputies have resigned and another seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said early Friday evening.
Wooten did not name the employees and county officials did not provide a requested list of sheriff’s department employees and their current employment status.
The actions come in the wake of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. as Pasquotank deputies, accompanied by officers from Dare County, were executing a search warrant and arrest warrant at Brown’s home Wednesday morning.
The resignations also come in the wake of reporting by The Associated Press Friday showing that recordings of scanner traffic compiled by broadcastify.com the morning of Brown’s shooting include emergency personnel indicating that he was shot in the back.
In a live video shot at The Mount church Friday evening with community leaders, Wooten repeated his promise from a Thursday video statement that if any law enforcement officers have broken the law or violated policies they will be held accountable.
The sheriff again offered condolences to Brown’s family.
Elizabeth City City Manager Montre Freeman, Bishop Ernest Sutton, Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice, Lenora Jarvis-Mackey and Mount-Elizabeth City Pastor Anthony Ferebee were among the leaders joining Wooten for the video Friday.
“We feel your pain,” Wooten said. “We know that there is a lot of hurt in this community.”
As the sheriff spoke, another large crowd gathered in the city’s downtown and waterfront areas for a third night of protests against Brown’s fatal shooting.
Wooten said he wanted to share a message of unity, transparency, accountability and peace.
“We want the accountability that you want, and there will be accountability,” Wooten said.
Wooten said that not only is the investigation into the shooting being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, but he also will be calling in another agency to do the internal investigation administratively in order to keep his office entirely out of the probe.
“And that is solely due to accountability,” he said.
Maurice said he had communicated to MACU students and staff that he wants them to pray for the Brown family and also pray for law enforcement officers.
“We are seeking peace in our community,” Maurice said, so that children can return to school and the ongoing investigation into Brown’s death can move forward.
MACU, College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University all conducted classes remotely on Friday at the recommendation of Freeman, the city manager.
The investigation needs to move forward “so that the truth and the facts will come out and justice will be served,” Maurice said. “That is the best of America, and we believe that as Elizabeth City, North Carolina, we can be the best of America. So we are pushing for justice.”
Right now leaders are seeking peace and calm in the community, Maurice said.
Freeman said he is proud of the citizens of the city and of the law enforcement officers who have fulfilled his directive to provide a safe space for protesters.
He asked citizens to continue their practice of protesting peacefully and not be influenced by anyone seeking to wreak havoc in the community.
Sutton noted he is a pastor and also a 40-year veteran of law enforcement.
Sutton, a retired prison superintendent, said he and his wife lost a son in 2011. He said the faith community is in prayer for the Brown family.
“As we go through this process I want this community to understand that it is a process,” Sutton said, referring to the investigation into Brown’s death.
“As we go through this process the sheriff has assured us that he is going to tell the truth as he knows it,” Sutton said. “And if things change in that truth, he’ll be the first, as he assures to us, to let us know.”
Sutton urged people to be patient as the investigation unfolds.
The faith community will insist that justice come out of this situation, Sutton said.
Ferebee also urged citizens to remain peaceful and to rise to this challenging occasion.