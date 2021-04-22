Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Thursday that deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Wednesday morning will be held accountable if a state investigation determines they acted unlawfully.
But he insisted it is too early in the State Bureau of Investigation probe to know whether any officers violated law or policy.
“Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant,” Wooten said in a video released by his office. “They fired the shots. They have been put on administrative leave until we know all the facts.”
The sheriff said he will share with the public anything about Brown’s fatal shooting that he knows to be factual, but will not draw any conclusions about what happened until he knows all the facts.
Wooten said no law enforcement agency should investigate itself in a case involving a shooting by one of its officials, saying that is why he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation, which will ensure accountability.
Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg, who appeared alongside Wooten in the short video, said some Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies are receiving threats in the wake of Brown’s fatal shooting.
“We will respect and support peaceful protests and will provide protection for peaceful protesters but threats are illegal and not a solution,” Fogg said.
Fogg defended the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s decision to execute the warrants against Brown using the local SWAT unit along with officers from Dare County. Fogg said deputies were a executing a search warrant and arrest warrant around a felony drug charge.
Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest, Fogg said. Training and policies indicate that under such circumstances there is a high risk of danger, which affected the decision to use the SWAT team and Dare officers, he said.
Wooten said the SBI has the deputies’ body camera footage from the incident and that it can only be released by a judge.
Fogg said the issue in the investigation will come down to whether the officers had reason to believe that Brown’s actions put them at risk of serious injury or death.
“We will not offer an opinion on this because we do not have all the facts,” Fogg said.
Wooten said that if the evidence from the SBI’s probe shows that any of his deputies violated the law or policies, “they will be held accountable.”
That’s what the citizens expect him to do and it’s the right thing to do, Wooten said.
Fogg said he appreciates that many community leaders are willing to work with the sheriff’s office on its three main priorities: transparency about what happened, accountability for any wrongdoing, and peace in the community.
Wooten asked the public to join him in praying for Brown’s family.