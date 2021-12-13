The Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Monday that a Citizen’s Advisory Council to review allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office, among other duties, will be formed in the coming weeks.
Wooten made the announcement during remarks at the Elizabeth City Rotary Club’s weekly meeting and come eight months after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies as they executed drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown’s residence on April 21.
A month later, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that after receiving the State Bureau of Investigation’s report on Brown’s shooting that the three deputies would not face criminal charges.
The Citizen’s Advisory Council, or CAC, is one of three parts of what the county is referring to as its Peace Initiative. The other two parts included hiring the nonprofit, Arizona-based Police2Peace organization to conduct “micro community listening sessions” and to rebrand Sheriff’s Office employees as “peace officers.”
Commissioners voted in September to pay Peace2Police up to $50,000 for the listening sessions and rebranding effort.
Wooten told Elizabeth City Rotarians Monday that the listening sessions with groups from different parts of the community were recently completed and that the Sheriff’s Office is currently receiving that feedback from Police2Peace.
The next step will be forming the CAC. Wooten will not participate in naming people to the CAC and said that a task force of County Manager Sparty Hammett, Sheriff’s Office Major Aaron Wallio and local NAACP chapter President Keith Rivers will instead form the council.
Wooten said after the Rotary Club meeting that three different listening sessions were conducted, one of which included people who protested Brown’s shooting death by deputies.
“They were like-minded groups,” Wooten said. “They brought the protesters in. They had some people who are more conservative come in. They had a third group from other parts of the community. My command staff is on a Zoom meeting as we speak with Police2Peace and they are giving them all that information.’’
Wooten said Sheriff’s Office personnel will process the information from the listening sessions and provide it to the task force before moving forward with the CAC.
“With that good information, the task force will get together and pick the advisory council,” Wooten said.
The CAC will be modeled after a similar council in Richland County, S.C. Hammett and Wooten met with Richland Sheriff Leon Lott several months ago to discuss the council that Lott formed 25 years ago.
Hammett previously said the task force will look to set up a diverse CAC that is representative of Pasquotank. He noted that Richland County has an attorney and a criminal justice professor on its council.
“The whole concept of Police2Peace is basically you are interacting more with the community,” Wooten said. “They (CAC) are there to advise. It (CAC) is something I have wanted for three years, ever since I graduated from community policing school. They have been doing these for 40 years.”
Wooten also told Rotarians the Sheriff’s Office is now fully staffed after losing four deputies in the aftermath of Brown’s shooting.
“(Losing) four people can make it difficult on your patrol shifts, basically you are down a shift,” Wooten said. “But everybody worked double, triple time and we got through it. I am glad to say we are fully staffed. To me, that is a win. We had more applications come in than I have seen in three years.’’