The chief prosecutor for the 1st Judicial District apparently opposes release of the deputies' body camera footage showing Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in an email Saturday he does not oppose release of the footage showing Pasquotank and Dare County deputies' fatal encounter with Brown Wednesday morning. A Pasquotank sheriff's deputy shot and killed Brown while serving arrest and search warrants for Brown at his residence. The incident is currently being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
But Wooten said it's his understanding District Attorney Andrew Womble "has voiced opposition" to the footage being released. Wooten said Womble is opposed to the footage's release for "reasons that would hinder the ongoing investigation" by the SBI.
Wooten also noted Womble "has the right to argue against the release of the body camera footage when the court is petitioned."
Wooten was apparently referring to a petition that will be filed by a consortium of news organizations, including The Daily Advance, seeking a hearing before a local judge on getting the body camera footage released.
Elizabeth City City Council also voted Friday to seek release of the body camera footage in Brown's shooting.
The chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, Lloyd Griffin III, told The Daily Advance on Saturday his board would not join the city council in seeking the body camera footage's release until the SBI probe is complete.
Under North Carolina law, footage from law enforcement body cameras can only be released by court order, a point Wooten noted in his email.
"The Sheriff nor the Sheriff’s office is not hiding any such body camera footage, only following the laws of NC as they have sworn to do just like the other laws of NC," Wooten said in the email.
Womble did not immediately return a message on his cell phone Saturday. But in a joint statement with Pasquotank Attorney Mike Cox on Thursday, he, too, noted that police body camera footage "is not a public record and cannot be released to the press or public without a court order."
“We know people want to see the body camera footage," Womble and Cox said. "It is reasonable for people to ask to see it, because such video can help provide key context about what happened in incidents like this. However, under North Carolina law, police body worn camera footage is not a public record and cannot be released to the press or public without a court order."
They noted that the body camera law does allow "a private viewing" of the footage by Brown's family and "we are working with their attorney to arrange that."
Mike Tadych, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association who will be filing the petition on behalf of the news organizations to get the body camera footage released, said Womble has the right to oppose the consortium's petition.
"He's one of the persons who will be served (notice of the petition) so he has the right to oppose it," Tadych said. "We'll answer those arguments in court when they are made. A judge decides this; he (Womble) doesn't decide."
Wooten also said in Saturday's email that he doesn't plan to release the names of the deputies involved in Brown's shooting. Wooten said he can't release the deputies' names "at this current time because of the investigation," adding their names "will be provided at the appropriate time."
Angie Grube, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation, said in an email Friday that the agency "typically leaves it up to the local agency to provide the name of their officer(s)" who are the subject of SBI investigations.
Wooten said Friday that seven deputies in his department involved in Brown's fatal shooting have been put on administrative leave. Two other deputies have resigned and a third has retired, but neither of those personnel moves was connected to Brown's shooting, his office has said.