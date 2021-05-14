Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten this week defended his decision to deploy his office’s Special Operation and Tactics Team to serve a warrant in the incident that led to Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death on April 21.
“The decision to deploy SOAT on April 21, 2021, was due to Andrew Brown’s history of resisting arrest, assaults, and his actions trying to dispose of drugs during a previous search warrant executed by the Elizabeth City Police Department at a local hotel,” Wooten said in response to a question from The Daily Advance.
County officials stated “the SOAT team leader prepared this operation with knowledge of Mr. Brown’s previous encounters with officers, including resisting arrest.”
Wooten added: “The SOAT team was the most trained and equipped members of the sheriff’s office to handle high-risk entry and serve high-risk warrants.”
Three of the seven deputies helping deliver the warrant fired their weapons at Brown within minutes of arriving at his Perry Street house, killing the Elizabeth City man as eyewitnesses say he was attempting to flee deputies in his vehicle.
At a march and rally led by clergy leaders on May 8, local NAACP President Keith Rivers criticized Wooten’s decision to deploy a tactical team to serve the warrant. Rivers, who has called for Wooten to resign in the wake of Brown’s fatal shooting, noted Brown’s home was in a residential neighborhood and near an elementary school.
At that same rally, the Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and a former state president of the NAACP, followed up Rivers’ comments with questions about the training of local officers in SWAT-like tactics.
Wooten said deputies assigned to the SOAT have received additional training through the North Carolina Justice Academy that includes SWAT I and SWAT II. He said both classes are 40-hour blocks of instruction.
The Pasquotank SOAT also holds team training days, he said.
“Two team members have received firearms instructor training,” Wooten said. “Three members have tactical combat casualty care training.”
A city-owned neighborhood camera mounted at the intersection of Brooks Avenue and Roanoke Avenue captured video of the SOAT’s arrival at Brown’s home the morning of April 21. The SOAT team is shown riding in a sheriff’s pickup on Roanoke Avenue before turning onto Perry Street and parking in the driveway Brown’s residence at 421 Perry. SOAT members are then seen jumping out of the back of the truck and running toward what appears to be Brown’s house.
Asked why the streets near Brown’s house were not sealed off before the warrant was served, Wooten replied that a street is not always sealed for serving a search warrant and accompanying arrest warrant “that would normally be contained to the inside of a private house.”
“Limiting the flow of unrelated citizens has its own hazards and concerns,” Wooten added. “The team did, however have several law enforcement officers from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office who were on scene to safeguard the perimeter of the area.”
County officials would not provide additional details about what happened in their responses Friday, but indicated “we may have more to say about these details in the days to come.”
“We want the public to see the video, which is why we asked the judge to make the video available to all,” county officials added. “The video will clarify questions people may have about any conflicting claims — some of which were made in court, where lawyers have a legal duty to be very precise, and others of which were made in less rigorous settings.”