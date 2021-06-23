As of Saturday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office will no longer help the Elizabeth City Police Department escort those protesting Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten made the announcement on his department's Facebook page Wednesday.
"Our Office has worked with our neighboring agency, the Elizabeth City Police Department, in providing assistance with daily protests since the event," Wooten said, referring to Brown's shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21. "Being 64 days past the event, I have decided that it's time to resume normal operations."
Wooten said that effective Saturday the sheriff's office will no longer assist with escorts for the protests.
The statement also criticizes the city's continued issuance of permits for the protests.
"As law enforcement our duty is to ensure and protect everyone's constitutional rights," Wooten said. "By the city of Elizabeth City's continued issuance of permits, they have allowed and encouraged daily protests by a very small group of our community to hinder the lives of our citizens."
Wooten's statement continued: "The First Amendment provides the right to peaceably assemble; however, it does not provide the right to block roadways nor does it provide the right to a law enforcement escort."
Wooten said the sheriff's office will continue to support city police "during major events and other situations associated with law enforcement and overall public safety."
The statement expressed Wooten's appreciation for support from the community.
"Our Office would like to thank everyone who has either reached out to us or provided support in any way," he said. "I would also like to thank those who offered constructive criticism; your message has not fallen on deaf ears."