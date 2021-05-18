The three Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 will not be fired but will be disciplined and re-trained, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
“The three deputies involved will keep their jobs,” Wooten said. “They will be disciplined and re-trained.”
The three deputies have been identified as Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn.
The sheriff did not specify what the discipline would be but did provide some information about the re-training.
The reason for the discipline and re-training is that while District Attorney Andrew Womble determined no criminal laws were violated, “this was a terrible and tragic outcome and we could do better,” Wooten said.
“Every person in every job makes decisions,” Wooten said. “In law enforcement we have a higher responsibility to do everything we can to make the best decision. We can always do better, and we must.”
Wooten cited some examples of how the agency could have done better in the fatal encounter with Brown:
• Two deputies did not turn on body cameras, which Wooten called “unacceptable.”
• The Special Operations and Tactics unit used to serve the drug and arrest warrants on Brown was supposed to have EMS on standby near the scene. “While it would not have saved Mr. Brown’s life based on his injuries, it’s something we should have done better,” Wooten said.
• The threat assessment review before a SOAT action should be standardized and must be prepared in writing every time. “I will require this for all future tactical operations,” Wooten said.
Wooten said the SOAT team will be re-configured and re-trained.
“We have already spoken to national experts about how to better implement best practices with our team,” he said. Deputies currently part of the team will receive additional training.
“Just because we’re a small agency doesn’t mean we can’t have the best training there is,” Wooten said.
Wooten said he will continue to share as much information about Brown’s shooting as the law will allow him to do.
“The county and I will ask the judge to allow me to release the video to the public as soon as possible,” Wooten said.
Wooten said he intends to release portions of an independent investigation of Brown’s shooting death and an independent expert’s findings as soon as it’s clear that he can legally do that.
Wooten said he also had a message for Brown’s family:
“This should not have happened this way at all,” he said. “While the deputies did not break the law, we all wish things could have gone differently — much differently.”
Wooten said he continues to pray for Brown’s family and hopes they will find peace.
Wooten said he has asked that outside investigators assist with the internal investigation. Four investigators from different counties assisted, he said.
“My investigators re-interviewed the deputies involved,” he said.
An independent use of force and tactical expert with more than 30 years of service was hired to review the evidence and assist the investigation, Wooten said.