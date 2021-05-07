The body camera footage showing Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies will be disclosed to his family on Tuesday, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Friday.
The time and location of the disclosure will be arranged by county officials with the Brown family's attorneys, Wooten said.
Wooten also said an attorney for the Brown family suggested the Tuesday date.
“We’ve carefully read the order from the judge and we will certainly comply with it,” Wooten said. “Because we’re continuing to be as transparent as we can under state law, we will be allowing the family members identified in the judge's order to view the specified videos much sooner than the judge’s deadline requires.”