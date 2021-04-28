Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he is disappointed with a Superior Court judge's ruling today that sheriffs deputy body camera footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown won't be released for now.
“I wanted the body camera footage to be released to the public as soon as possible, and I’m disappointed it won’t happen immediately," he said in a statement. "Obviously, I’ll respect the judge’s ruling."
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ruled against a media group's petition today to release the body camera footage, deciding the group didn't have standing under North Carolina law to have the footage.
Foster did rule Brown's son, Khalil Ferebee, has a limited right to review the video footage from four body cameras and one vehicle dash camera within the next 10 days. Foster also ruled that the footage could be released to Ferebee within 30-45 days, depending on whether District Attorney Andrew Womble decides criminal charges are warranted in the matter.
Wooten noted the judge's decision will allow the State Bureau of Investigation and investigators from four outside sheriff's departments looking into Brown's shooting more time to complete their probes.
"Although we’re unable to show the public what happened right now, the independent investigators are working to complete their investigation," he said. "As soon as all of the important facts are given to me, I will act quickly to ensure accountability and I’ll be as transparent as I possibly can with the public.”