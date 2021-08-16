Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Sunday that during a low point in his 2018 campaign for sheriff he almost dropped out of the race.
At the time, Wooten was running as the Republican candidate against Democrat Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department. The two were running to determine who would replace long-time Democratic Sheriff Randy Cartwright, who retired that same year.
Questioning whether to call it quits from the race, Wooten said he called his sister for advice. It’s “too much stress” and he was “already overwhelmed” with the campaign, he said he told his sister.
What was gnawing at Wooten was the prospect of living his life not knowing what could have been.
“Now you’re going to live your life with regret,” Wooten, speaking to an audience at Elizabeth City Baptist Church Sunday, said he told himself. “Should I do it?”
Wooten said he knew quitting would be selfish.
“Everybody will be disappointed in me,” he said he told himself. “But it will be easier for me.”
The sheriff said he got the boost of reassurance he was looking for while praying at 3 a.m. in his old recliner.
“What do I do?” he said he prayed. “Do I still run?”
Wooten said a feeling of elation running from the back of his head down to his feet hit him like a “ton of bricks.” Dropping out of the race was no longer an option.
“I said, ‘No, you’re not. You’re going to keep on going,’” Wooten said. “If you win, good. If you lose, good.”
Either way, he would be a better person and better law enforcement officer for the experience, he said.
Wooten told that story while speaking to about 40 people at Elizabeth City Baptist Church Sunday. Wooten and several other deputies were attending an appreciation service the church held for the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Pastor Jon Nettesheim said the church wanted to recognize Wooten and his deputies after what he described as a “lack of support” following the April 21 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank deputies as they attempted to serve a warrant at Brown’s residence on Perry Street. Although District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing, Brown’s shooting death spurred daily protests for more than three months. It’s also spurred calls for Wooten’s resignation by local civil rights leaders.
“You guys need to be shown that you’re not only needed but loved as well,” Nettesheim told Wooten Sunday.
Nettesheim noted Gov. Roy Cooper’s visit to Elizabeth City in late June and said even Cooper did not show support for law enforcement. That’s when the pastor realized any support would have to come from local citizens.
“This is our city, our county,” he said. “We live here.”
Nettesheim noted a small group of people gathered outside the church Sunday protesting Wooten’s appearance. He said he understands people are still upset about Brown’s shooting, but he called Wooten a “man of character.”
Wooten said what happened on April 21 was terrible, but it does not define the men and women of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. He pledged to stay on the path he believes God put before him and to aid in the community’s healing from Brown’s shooting.
“I will bring this community back together,” he said.
Wooten spoke briefly of the role of law enforcement as servants to the public.
“We are here to serve,” he said. “We’re servants.”
To emphasize service to the public, Wooten alluded to the new motto now written on county sheriff’s vehicles, “Through God we serve.”
“I wanted to do something different” than the more common “In God we trust” motto, the sheriff said.
Before concluding his remarks, Wooten again thanked Nettesheim and the congregation for honoring the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office “in its greatest time of need.”
“It’s going to take everybody in the entire community to keep it sewn together,” he said. “That’s my next step, what I’m striving for.”
Wooten has already announced that he plans to seek a second term as sheriff in 2022. In June, Graham announced he, too, again plans to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for sheriff.
On Sunday, Wooten expressed confidence he’ll do well in next year’s election.
“I plan to be your sheriff for many years to come,” he declared.