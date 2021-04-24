Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Saturday he supports release of the body camera footage of a sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and that the county will file a motion with the courts seeking its release — but only if he's convinced it won't undermine a state probe of the shooting.
Accompanied by Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg, Wooten said in the videotaped statement that "people have made false claims" that his office can on its own release the body camera footage of Brown's fatal shooting on Wednesday.
"That's not true," Wooten said. "Only a judge can release the video."
Wooten said he plans to ask the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Brown's fatal shooting, to "confirm for me" that releasing the video won't undermine its probe.
"Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released," Wooten said.
A spokeswoman for the SBI couldn't be immediately reached Saturday on whether the agency, as a general rule, opposes release of police body camera footage of incidents it's investigating.
Release of the footage could be complicated, however, by District Attorney Andrew Womble's apparent opposition to the move.
Wooten said in an email prior to the videotaped statement that it's his understanding Womble "has voiced opposition" to the footage being released. Wooten said the district attorney is opposed to the footage's release for "reasons that would hinder the ongoing investigation" by the SBI.
Wooten also noted in his email that Womble "has the right to argue against the release of the body camera footage when the court is petitioned." In his video statement, the sheriff later said, "We understand the district attorney may present his perspective on the issue to the judge."
Wooten was apparently referring to a petition that will be filed by a consortium of news organizations, including The Daily Advance, seeking a hearing before a local judge on getting the body camera footage released.
Calls for release of the footage in Brown's shooting death have been growing.
On Saturday, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein joined Gov. Roy Cooper, who weighed in on Friday, in calling for the body camera footage's release. In a press release, Stein said he continues "to be gravely concerned about the circumstances surrounding" Brown's death. He said his office has reached out to Womble to offer its assistance, adding that the N.C. Department of Justice "stands ready to assist should DA Womble request our help."
"I believe the bodycam video should be made available to the family and released publicly without undue delay," Stein said. "Transparency is critically important in situations like this."
Elizabeth City City Council voted Friday to seek release of the body camera footage in Brown's shooting.
However, the chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, Lloyd Griffin III, told The Daily Advance on Saturday his board would not join the city council in seeking the body camera footage's release until the SBI probe is complete.
Under North Carolina law, footage from law enforcement body cameras can only be released by court order, a point Wooten noted in his email.
"The Sheriff nor the Sheriff’s office is not hiding any such body camera footage, only following the laws of NC as they have sworn to do just like the other laws of NC," Wooten said.
Womble did not immediately return a message left on his cell phone Saturday. But in a joint statement with Pasquotank Attorney Mike Cox on Thursday, he, too, noted that police body camera footage "is not a public record and cannot be released to the press or public without a court order."
“We know people want to see the body camera footage," Womble and Cox said. "It is reasonable for people to ask to see it, because such video can help provide key context about what happened in incidents like this. However, under North Carolina law, police body worn camera footage is not a public record and cannot be released to the press or public without a court order."
They noted that the body camera law does allow "a private viewing" of the footage by Brown's family and "we are working with their attorney to arrange that."
Mike Tadych, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association who will be filing the petition next week on behalf of the news organizations to get the body camera footage released, said Womble has the right to oppose the consortium's petition.
"He's one of the persons who will be served (notice of the petition) so he has the right to oppose it," Tadych said. "We'll answer those arguments in court when they are made.
"A judge decides this; he doesn't decide," he said, referring to Womble.
Wooten also said in Saturday's email that he doesn't plan to release the names of the deputies involved in Brown's shooting. Wooten said he can't release the deputies' names "at this current time because of the investigation."
Anjanette Grube, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation, said in an email Friday that the agency "typically leaves it up to the local agency to provide the name of their officer(s)" who are the subject of SBI investigations.
Wooten said Friday that seven deputies in his department involved in Brown's fatal shooting have been put on administrative leave. Two other deputies have resigned and a third has retired, but neither of those personnel moves was connected to Brown's shooting, his office has said.