Republican Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has outraised his Democratic opponent Eddie Graham and has more cash-on-hand heading into the Nov. 8 general election, reports filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections show.
In another key matchup on the November ballot, Democratic 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge Eula Reid holds a slight fundraising edge over District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, in the race for a Superior Court seat.
But Womble has a sizable cash-on-hand lead, according to the most recent state campaign finance reports filed through June 30.
Wooten defeated Graham in the 2018 general election and the two are on track to raise and spend more money in their rematch this November.
Wooten has raised $22,710 and spent $13,155, leaving his campaign with $9,554 cash-on-hand as of June 30.
Graham has raised $16,063 and spent $9,479, leaving him cash-on-hand of $7,637 as of the end of last month.
Wooten outspent Graham $26,000 to $10,600 in 2018 while winning the sheriff’s race by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.
Wooten received 293 contributions to his campaign, almost all small donations under $50. The names of those contributors don’t have to be disclosed.
Graham has received 240 contributions and, like Wooten, almost all his donors gave $50 or less.
Wooten’s biggest contributor was a $2,500 donation from county resident Otto Miller. County residents David Parks and Kaival Patel each gave $1,000 to Wooten.
Wayne Barclift and Drexel Galmon each gave $479.70 to Graham. Barclift is a county resident while Galmon lives in Rock Hill, S.C.
Wooten’s biggest expenditure through June 30 was $8,524 to F&H Print Design Center in Elizabeth City. Some of that money paid was for consulting, print media and event supplies, according to his campaign’s finance report.
Graham’s biggest expenditure has been with Raleigh-based Campaign Connections for Facebook advertising and campaign materials such as yard sign, according to the state report.
On election day in 2018, there were 13,216 registered Democrats in Pasquotank, 9,757 unaffiliated voters and 6,355 GOP voters.
Democrats still hold a registration advantage in Pasquotank but the number has narrowed. As of last week, there were 11,134 Democrats in the county, 10,091 unaffiliated voters and 7,156 Republicans.
In the judge’s race, Reid has raised $34,444 while Womble has collected $34,050, also rolling over $3,250 from his DA campaign account. But Womble has $35,839 cash-on-hand while Reid has $11,704, a $21,135 advantage.
Womble has spent just $1,460 while Reid has spent $22,739.
Womble’s total cash haul of $34,050 has come from just 17 contributions while Reid has received 161 contributions, many from contributors who donated $50 or less.
Elaine Wordsworth and Steve Wordsworth of Nashville each gave $5,500 to Womble. Carolyn Bibeau, of Harbinger, and Julie Owens, of Manteo, each gave $5,000. Clark Twiddy, of Kill Devil Hills, contributed $2,500.
Reid’s largest contribution was for $2,500 from Pasquotank resident Wayne Barclift. Nancy Lamb, of Kill Devil Hills, contributed $2,000 while David Cole Phillips has donated $1,500.
Some of Reid’s biggest expenses have been $4,983 for consulting services, $3,501 for yard signs and $2,200 for social media management.
Reid, a former District Court judge, was appointed to the Superior bench in April 2021 by Gov. Roy Cooper, following the retirement of former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole. Womble is the 1st Judicial District District Attorney.
The 1st Judicial District heavily favors Republicans as former President Donald Trump defeated President Joe Biden 60% to 40%, or by 18,633 votes. Trump won six of the seven counties in the district and only lost Pasquotank by 62 votes.