...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Republican Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten had a considerable fundraising advantage over his Democratic opponent Eddie Graham heading onto today’s General Election, reports filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections show.
In another key matchup on today’s ballot, Democratic 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge Eula Reid and District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, have raised almost identical amounts in their race for a Superior Court seat. But Womble had a $30,000 cash-on-hand advantage heading into the final 17 days of the campaign.
Wooten reported raising $20,387 in the third quarter that ended Oct. 22, bringing his fundraising total to $43,097 for the election. Graham reported raising $10,882 in the third quarter and $26,945 for the cycle.
Graham, however, carried a $9,358 to $4,932 cash-on-hand advantage over Wooten in the final days of the campaign.
Wooten spent $25,009 in the third quarter and $38,165 for the election. According to the state report, Wooten had spent at least around $20,500 in advertising, mailers and campaign signs. Graham’s biggest expenditure was almost $13,000 for various campaign services, including mailers and advertising.
Graham spent $9,162 in the third quarter and $18,642 total.
Womble raised $66,636 while Reid received contributions totaling $65,388. Their third-quarter fundraising was also nearly even: Womble raised $32,586 in the third quarter while Reid raised $30,943.
But Womble had spent just $32,649 as of Oct. 22, including $31,176 in the third quarter, leaving his campaign with $37,236 cash on hand.
Reid had $6,886 cash on hand at the end of the third quarter after spending $35,761. She spent $58,501 on the campaign.
Two of Reid’s biggest expenditures were almost $20,000 for signs, postcards and postage. Womble spent around $23,000 for signs and mailers.
Wooten defeated Graham in the 2018 general election and the pair have raised and spent more money in their rematch.
Wooten outspent Graham $26,000 to $10,600 in 2018 while winning the sheriff’s race by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.
Reid, a former District Court judge, was appointed to the Superior bench in April 2021 by Gov. Roy Cooper, following the retirement of former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole. Womble is the 1st Judicial District District Attorney.
The seven-county 1st Judicial District heavily favors Republicans as former President Donald Trump defeated President Joe Biden 60% to 40%, or by 18,633 votes. Trump won six of the seven counties in the district and only lost Pasquotank by 62 votes.