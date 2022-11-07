Eddie Graham

Republican Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten had a considerable fundraising advantage over his Democratic opponent Eddie Graham heading onto today’s General Election, reports filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections show.

In another key matchup on today’s ballot, Democratic 1st Judicial District Superior Court Judge Eula Reid and District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, have raised almost identical amounts in their race for a Superior Court seat. But Womble had a $30,000 cash-on-hand advantage heading into the final 17 days of the campaign.