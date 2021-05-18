Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said a sheriff’s deputy seen urinating at a local funeral home this past weekend has reached out to the owner to apologize.
City Councilor Gabriel Adkins posted security camera footage on Facebook from his Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 N. Road Street showing a sheriff’s deputy urinating between a shed and carport at his business early Sunday.
“The deputy, who is Black, didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect to Mr. Adkins and has reached out to apologize to him,” Wooten said in an email statement. “I’ve reinforced to all deputies the need to respect the community and avoid even the appearance of anything that could be seen as disrespectful.”
Wooten said the deputy was working the midnight shift and conducting typical safety checks and after checking Adkins’ business needed to go to the bathroom. The deputy, Wooten said, had been on his shift for nine hours and the nearest restroom was miles away.
“Pasquotank County is a large, often rural county,” Wooten said. “Our deputies have been working long hours for more than a month and sometimes our deputies need to relieve themselves when they are far away from a restroom. He relieved himself near an outbuilding behind the business close to a nearby field.”
Adkins couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.