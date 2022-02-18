...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
Gusty westerly/west-northwesterly winds are expected Saturday
afternoon averaging 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum
relative humidities of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some
areas had rain in the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity
Friday and Saturday will have dried out fuels across the area.
These conditions will lead to increased fire danger across the
area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Friday that body camera footage of a deputy using a Taser weapon on a Pasquotank County High School student Thursday may be viewed by the student and his mother if they wish.
Wooten said he lacks authority to release the footage.
“I can’t release anything,” Wooten said. “I don’t have the authority to do it — most especially with it being a juvenile.”
Wooten provided some additional background on the incident Friday, explaining that it began as a school discipline matter long before school resource officers became involved.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release Thursday that the PCHS student involved threatened to slap and kill a teacher.
According to Wooten PCHS staff initially tried to resolve the matter without involving the school resource officer.
Wooten said school staff first tried for a prolonged period of time to persuade the student to go to the school office and work the matter out with school administrators.
But the student refused to go to the office, and a school resource officer told him the only other choice was to go to the sheriff’s office, Wooten said.
“When he attempted to put the cuffs on him he started to fight with the deputies,” Wooten said.
The sheriff said the physical altercation with deputies is what prompted a school resource officer to use his Taser weapon.
Wooten said school staff indicated that they tried to call the student’s mother when the disciplinary issues first arose, well before the incident escalated to the point where the officer used the Taser.
Wooten said deputies also wanted to call the student’s mother but the student refused to give them the number at first. The student eventually provided the number after they got to the sheriff’s office, he said.
“If we couldn’t get up with her we were eventually going to send someone to her house,” Wooten said.
Asked about reports that the student might have had a heart condition or other medical issues, Wooten said officers at the time “were not aware of any medical conditions that he had.”
He said the matter is still being investigated and part of the investigation will deal with any medical conditions the student might have,
“We will be attempting to obtain that information,” Wooten said.
Wooten said EMS was called to remove the prongs from the student’s arm, which he said is standard procedure when a taser is deployed.
The EMS personnel checked the student and determined that he was OK, according to Wooten.