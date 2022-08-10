This fall’s sheriff’s race in Pasquotank County is drawing attention from some of the state’s top elected leaders.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced on his Facebook page Tuesday that he will be hosting N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at the Pines next month for a school safety event.
The Sept. 23 event will be held at noon and will be open to the public, Wooten said.
The sheriff, who is seeking a second four-year term in the November election, said Wednesday that the purpose of the event is to inform the public about school safety and what is being done at the local and state levels to keep schools safe.
He explained that he will discuss what the Pasquo-tank Sheriff’s Office is doing on school safety and how the office is working with the local school district on safety and security measures.
Wooten said Robinson will wrap up the event with a report on what is happening at the state level on school safety.
“He has talked a lot about school safety issues,” Wooten said of Robinson. “That’s one of the reasons that I called him. He’s an advocate for keeping our schoolhouses safe.”
Wooten, a Republican, faces a challenge in the general election from Democrat Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department.
Graham recently picked up an endorsement from First District Congressman G. K. Butterfield.
“I am proud to endorse Eddie Graham because he is a visionary leader with the experience, background and integrity needed for the job as sheriff,” Butterfield said in a statement released by Graham’s campaign. “Mr. Graham will usher in a new era of law enforcement focused on improved training and professionalism for the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Graham understands equal justice under the law and will make sure that all residents are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”
Graham expressed appreciation for the endorsement.
“I am honored and grateful for the endorsement and support from Congressman Butterfield,” Graham said. “He has been a leader in our courts, in civil rights and now a long-storied career in Congress.”
Butterfield, who is retiring from Congress when his current term expires later this fall, has endorsed Democrat Don Davis, a state senator from Snow Hill, to succeed him. Davis is being challenged for the open seat by Republican Sandy Smith of Ayden.