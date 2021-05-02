Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten asked for respect for Andrew Brown Jr. and his family on Sunday but also urged those protesting Brown's fatal shooting by his office's deputies to "respect the hardworking families" in the county "who run small businesses and employ so many in our community."
Wooten said his office "will take many steps" this weekend to protect the rights of those peacefully protesting Brown's April 21 death.
"However, those who choose to protest will not be permitted to block intersections or highways and put themselves and others in danger," he said.
Wooten said he hoped any protests over the weekend were peaceful but said his office "is prepared to ensure the safety of our community in the event of unlawful disruptions."
Wooten's statement came as a Greensboro-based group held a several-hours protest of Brown's death on Sunday. Approximately 700 people rallied at Waterfront Park before marching to Brown's residence at 411 Perry Street, where deputies shot and killed Brown while attempting to serve arrest and search warrants. The group was then scheduled to march to the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, the headquarters for both Wooten's office and the District Attorney's Office.
Wooten's statement also came as a three-hour viewing of Brown's remains was held at Museum of the Albemarle Sunday afternoon. More than 240 people had attended the viewing as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wooten's statement also followed the arrest of two protesters Saturday who were impeding traffic at the intersection of Elizabeth and Water streets. City Manager Montre Freeman reported the arrests Sunday morning but wasn't immediately sure of the charges they're facing.
As he has since Brown's fatal shooting, Wooten said he couldn't release more details about Brown's death, citing several ongoing investigations. Both the State Bureau of Investigation and four sheriff's office in North Carolina are investigating Brown's death.
Wooten also said he remains "committed to transparency" about Brown's fatal shooting by his office's deputies and noted he has "promised accountability for anyone who may have done anything wrong."
Wooten released the names of the seven deputies involved in Brown's shooting death on Thursday. He said four of them have been returned to active duty because body camera footage shows they didn't fire their weapons at Brown. Three deputies who did fire their weapons at Brown remain on administrative leave.
Many of those protesting Brown's death in Elizabeth City on Sunday called for public release for the body camera footage showing deputies' shooting of Brown. But a Superior Court judge last week refused to do that, ruling the 20 media companies, including the parent company of The Daily Advance, who petitioned for its release didn't have the standing to request it.
Judge Jeff Foster did order the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office to disclose the full footage from deputies' body cameras and a sheriff's vehicle's dash camera to Brown's family within 10 days and release it to them in no later than 45 days. Foster ordered the deputies' faces and badges and nameplates in the footage to be blurred to obscure their identities.