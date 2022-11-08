...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten campaigns outside the Elizabeth City West voting precinct at Pasquotank County High School, Tuesday afternoon. Wooten, who is a Republican, was running against Eddie Graham, the Democrat candidate for sheriff, in Tuesday’s midterm general elections.
Republican incumbent Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II won re-election on Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Eddie Graham by more than 2,400 votes.
According to unofficial results, Wooten collected 8,173 votes or 58.73% to Graham's 5,744 votes or 41.27%.
Wooten's doubled his margin of victory over Graham in their second matchup. When Wooten was elected sheriff in 2018, he defeated Graham by more than 900 votes, garnering 53.43% of the vote to Graham’s 46.57%.
Wooten carried six of the county's precincts, losing to Graham only in Elizabeth City West, North and South.
In the at-large county commissioners race, incumbents Charles Jordan, a Democrat, and Barry Overman, a Republican, won the board's two open at-large seats, according to unofficial results. Jordan garnered 6,602 votes, or 40.23%, while Overman had 6,499 votes, or 35%. Republican Wayne Parker finished third with 5,469 votes, or 29.45%.
Jordan and Overman were both elected county commissioners in 2018. Parker was making his first run for political office.
Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson won election to a four-year term, defeating Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee 55.89% to 41.27%. Thompson finished with 7,725 votes to Ferebee's 6,098 votes, according to unofficial results.
Like Wooten, Thompson won in six of the county's nine precincts, losing to Ferebee in Elizabeth City West, North and South.
Thompson was appointed Clerk of Superior Court Feb. 1, 2021. Ferebee is an assistant district attorney in the 1st Judicial District.
In two races for four seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, Angela Spear Cobb and incumbent Pam Pureza won the board's two Inside City Limits seats and incumbent Sharon Warden and first-time candidate Tommy Old won the board's two Outside City Limit seats. Incumbent George Archuleta lost his bid for re-election, according to unofficial results.
In the Inside City Limits race, Cobb was the top vote-getter, collecting 6,284 votes or 29.05%. Pureza finished second with 5,868 votes or 27.13%.
Ronnie “Sugarbear” Morris finished third, collecting 3,670 votes or 16.97%. Carol Peterson was next with 3,396 votes, or 15.7%. Tara White finished fifth with 2,325 votes or 10.75%. There were also 87 write-in votes.
In the Outside City Limits race, Warden finished with 5,672 votes, or 27.8%, and Old finished second with 4,935 votes, or 24.19%.
First-time candidate Tony Sawyer finished third, collecting 3,587 votes, or 17.58%. Archuleta finished fourth with 3,368 votes, or 16.51%. Andrea Leigh Rosewall finished in fifth with 2,756 votes, or 13.51%.
Republican Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin, Republican Southern Outside Commissioner Jonathan Meads and Democrat Southern Inside Commissioner Cecil Perry were re-elected after running unopposed.
Meads had 3,389 votes, Perry 2,498 votes and Lavin 2,569 votes.
Steve Harris and Maurice Berry were both elected Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Harris had 9,306 votes and Berry had 7,004 votes. There were also 109 write-in votes.
Turnout in Pasquotank for Tuesday's election was 48.11%.