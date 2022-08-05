The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has named two students as non-voting members of the board and two other students as board alternates.
Elizabeth Gracie Wooten will serve as the student representative for Northeastern High School and Joshua Billups will be her alternate.
Holley E. Weiss was selected to serve for Pasquo-tank County High School and Jamorion Armstrong will be her alternate.
The board’s plan is to eventually have three student board members — one each from Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College, Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School. The Early College did not have applicants this year so there will be just two student board members to start, with plans to add an Early College representative next year.
Wooten told board members during her recent interview for the position that her parents have set an example of service that she tries to follow.
“I was taught from an early age to serve others,” she said.
Wooten said she derives happiness from seeing other people happy. She said she wants all students to have both a positive outlook and positive school experience.
She said she’s interested in early childhood education and eventually would like to teach in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Billups said in his interview that he wants to help NHS and its students. He said he respects all students and would like to be their eyes on campus and their mouth at board meetings.
Billups cited leadership ability and faith as strengths he would bring to the position.
Weiss said during her interview that she has been active at Pasquotank and would like an opportunity to make a difference in the community.
She said she would like to help get more support in place for students and make positive changes in the school and community.
Weiss said she is outgoing, organized, and able to find out what students and teachers need. She also said she has improved as a public speaker through her participation in DECA, a club that focuses on entrepreneurship and leadership.
Armstrong told the board during his interview that he knows what the school needs and understands the needs of students. He also cited creativity as a strength he will bring to the role.
“I’m a really creative person,” he said.
Armstrong said he hopes to gain a better understanding of the reasons for some of the school rules through his service as a student board member.
An ad hoc committee to plan for student board members was selected in December. It was chaired by board member Pam Pureza. The board then adopted a student board member policy in February.
Among the reasons the policy states for student participation on the school board are “new and different perspectives” and keeping the board focused on student success.
The policy says student members also will “create a direct link from the discussions and decisions made by the board to the youth of the community” and “advise the board of the views of their constituency.”
Student board members “will not have an official vote in board matters but will be entitled to make a position statement on any issue to be recorded in the meeting minutes.”
“We definitely want them to have an opportunity to bring to the table any concerns that they have after meeting with their student body,” board Chairwoman Sharon Warden has said.