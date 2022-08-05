Addressing the Board

Gracie Wooten answers interview questions from members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education during a special session July 25. Wooten has been named a student member of the school board.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has named two students as non-voting members of the board and two other students as board alternates.

Elizabeth Gracie Wooten will serve as the student representative for Northeastern High School and Joshua Billups will be her alternate.