Operations were temporarily suspended in a work area of the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center at Base Elizabeth City this week after a service member displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a Coast Guard spokesman confirmed Friday.
Dan Schrader, public affairs officer with Coast Guard 5th District headquarters in Portsmouth, Virginia, said the individual has been isolated and tested for COVID-19, but the test results had not been received as of Friday.
Regular operations in the work area were expected to resume Monday after deep cleaning of the site, Schrader said.
Schrader noted that the Coast Guard, like other workplaces, has implemented precautions against COVID 19. Those precautions include encouraging telework when possible and isolation for personnel experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.