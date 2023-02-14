Armory

The city of Elizabeth City has started work on turning the former National Guard Armory off Westover Street into the new home for the Police Athletic League. City Manager Montre Freeman said it should take six to nine months to get the inside of armory ready but that outdoor activities at the facility on Westover Street are still being finalized.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

