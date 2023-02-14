The city of Elizabeth City has started work on turning the former National Guard Armory off Westover Street into the new home for the Police Athletic League. City Manager Montre Freeman said it should take six to nine months to get the inside of armory ready but that outdoor activities at the facility on Westover Street are still being finalized.
City Manager Montre Freeman said it should take six to nine months to get the inside of armory ready but that outdoor activities at the facility on Westover Street are still being finalized. The armory sits on 3.5 acres of land.
“We will be working with vendors to create outstanding (outdoor) experiences,” Freeman said. “We believe private-public partnerships are the way to go."
He continued: “We are already planning some activities that will take place on the grounds that will not require the use of the inside."
Pasquotank County commissioners last week approved extending a lease to the city of the roughly 16,500-square-foot property for another year. PAL used to use the gym at the former Elizabeth City Middle School but that space is being renovated as part of a $10 million project that will turn the former school into apartments.
Once the almost $2 million in renovations are completed on the gym, developer J.D. Lewis Construction Management will lease the gym back to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation for $165,000 a year. Parks and Recreation will have an option to purchase the gym in five years.
Freeman described PAL as one of the most impactful entities in the city and praised City Council for providing funding for the program.
“They made sure we got it back up and running," he said. "It was down a little bit due to COVID. This (armory) will be the central location. We are excited about what will come here.”
Freeman said PAL will be a collaborative effort with Parks and Recreation since the National Guard Armory is adjacent to Enfield Park. He described Enfield as one of the city's premier parks.
“We want to create more collaborative opportunities here so we can have more impact in the city,” Freeman said. “What happens when you have idle hands? What we want to do is remove idle hands and create positive hands, create positive thoughts.’’
Freeman’s update on the new home for PAL came during a press conference a day after three male juveniles and one 19-year-old male were shot at the Walker Landing apartments on Feb. 8.
Freeman said it will take the “entire village” to find a solution for crime and gun violence in the city. He urged citizens to attend the twice-monthly City Council meetings and to reach out to their elected representatives to help find solutions.
“We need to find alternative ways to maybe settle disputes,” Freeman said. “Talk to your council members and get to know who they are. Then engage them in conversation because it is together how we fix this thing. We will win and we will be better.”
Interim police Chief Phil Webster told City Council earlier this year that a high number of vacancies in the department could have an impact on the ability of police officers to help the PAL program.
But Freeman said the issue is being addressed with an emphasis on more community assistance. He said city police officers will still be involved.
“I’m doing a restructuring the across the board,” Freeman said. “We will form more partnerships with the community. This is a chance to work with more of the community and get the community involved.’’