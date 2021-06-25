Work began Thursday night on the Black Lives Matter street mural — a week after city officials closed Colonial Avenue between N. Road Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to accommodate the art project.
City officials still plan to have the project completed by Saturday, July 3.
Artist Michael Little has begun drawing the stencil for the mural, which when complete will run about 700 feet, or much of the length of Colonial from MLK Drive to N. Road Street.
Elizabeth City City Council approved the mural after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
Little, whose mural design was selected earlier this month following an online competition, began work Thursday and on Friday an outline of the word “Black” in all capitals was seen on the road in front of City Hall. The remaining words “Lives Matter” still need to be drawn before Little can begin painting.
City Manager Montre Freeman said Friday that Little will continue working on the mural each day that it’s not raining, and Saturday, July 3, is still the anticipated completion date.
City officials held a dedication ceremony for the new mural on Saturday, June 19.
Pasquotank County officials, meanwhile, have questioned the pace of the project, expressing concern about residents not having access to the county library and other buildings on Colonial Avenue.
“There are many citizens and employees that use the county parking lot by the library for parking,” said Mike Cox, attorney for Pasquotank County. “Others use Colonial Avenue for parking.”
The van the county uses to transport inmates between Albemarle District Jail and the courthouse needs parking space on Colonial Avenue behind the county courthouse, Cox said. An agreement has been reached to allow the van access to the courthouse while the mural project is in progress, he said.
Others remain affected by the street closings, Cox said.
“The library patrons also do not have access to the library,” he said. “I believe the employees of the federal courthouse are blocked as well, and two businesses on Colonial, including one new business, Pine and Porch.”
The city, meanwhile, has installed new lighting on the utility poles on the stretch of Colonial where the mural is being painted.
Friday afternoon, two city electrical crews were on Colonial Avenue using utility trucks to install about 15 LED flood lights on several telephone poles. With the exception of one pole, the lights were installed in pairs and were angled downward to the street.