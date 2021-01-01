Some area child care providers — under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related increase in parents working from home — have closed their doors for good.
Those still open are struggling but also finding ways to adapt.
“Locally, out of approximately 150 child care centers, 22 have closed permanently due to the COVID pandemic,” said Jenna Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families.
Caldwell said providers that remain open are mostly reporting improved enrollment numbers but also increased fear of contracting the virus as case counts rise in North Carolina.
Jennifer Terranova, owner and operator of Grace Montessori, said she closed the center March 20 and reopened Aug. 4.
The center serves children from birth through sixth-grade in two different buildings — one for children up to pre-K age and the other for kids in grades K-6.
Prior to the pandemic, Grace Montessori was serving 165 children and had “a huge waiting list,” but now the school is down to about 130 kids, Terranova said.
Most of the children are 3 years old and younger, she said.
The center did not lay off any employees despite reductions in the number of students it’s serving.
“I kept everybody,” Terranova said. “It takes so long to train them that I don’t want to lose them, so I brought everybody back.”
Terranova said that even as vaccination becomes more widespread she’s not sure how many children will be coming back since some parents may continue working from home for some time to come.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with the vaccine,” she said. “I think it has everything to do with people working from home.”
Parents who are going to be home anyway are opting to keep their children home with them, Terranova said.
And then there are people who have lost jobs and can no longer afford child care, she added.
Terranova said her biggest concern is that the number of parents having to work from home could continue long term. Her hope is that everything will be back to normal by fall but doesn’t expect much change this spring.
She said Grace Montessori, which has a staff of 33, is the largest center in 10 counties. She said she probably has an advantage over smaller centers that might have as few as 20 children.
“I am adamant about keeping all my employees on,” she said. “It’s not the girls’ fault, and they work hard and are good people.”
Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families serves as a liaison between the state and child-care centers.
“In the early stages of the pandemic, when PPE was hard to find, we provided child care centers with necessities to keep their centers open,” Caldwell said.
In addition, AACF staff did phone call check-ins and provided information to providers over the phone, and helped staff a statewide child care hotline to help families find child care when centers were closing.
Caldwell said resources provided through the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education during the pandemic include:
• Bonus payments to child care teachers and staff providing services.
• Financial assistance for child care to parents or primary caregivers who have school-age children attending a licensed child care center or registered community-based organization for remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
• Payments to all subsidized child care providers for March, April, and May, regardless of whether the facility was open or closed.
• Subsidized child care program payments in June, July and August to providers that were open in June.
• Continued payments since September based on the number of children in attendance.
• Operational grants to licensed, private child care facilities that are open or have reopened for in-person programming.
• Payments for all contracted child care “slots” to provide stabilization to NC Pre-K programs during the COVID-19 pandemic when enrollments have been low.
• Financial assistance to parents and primary caregivers who are essential workers who need help paying for child care.
“NCDCDEE has also provided rounds of personal protective equipment to providers to assist with maintaining health and safety requirements,” Caldwell said. “They have also revamped many trainings to accommodate the need for online learning platforms during the pandemic.”