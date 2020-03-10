Construction on a regional job skills student training center could begin soon at the site of the former Sonic Drive-In.
The old Sonic, located in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, was demolished on Thursday, paving the way for construction to begin at the same site on River City Community Development Corp.’s new Northeast Trades Training Center.
Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president of River City CDC, said Monday that construction on the training center could begin as soon as the next 30 to 45 days.
At the center, River City CDC students will receive 18 months of training for careers as plumbers and landscapers.
River City CDC is using $500,000 in funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation to develop the Northeast Trades Training Center.
In May 2014, Sonic opened in its larger location in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.