...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council earlier this week that Elizabeth City’s financial books for one of its two past due audits will soon be submitted to the city’s outside auditor.
The city has not submitted its audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due on Oct. 31, 2021. The city will also miss this year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That’s because the 2020-21 audit isn’t complete.
The city has been on the state’s Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List since 2020 due to internal financial control issues and concerns about the financial condition of the city’s general fund.
“The whole goal is to stay current with the LGC,” Freeman said. “We are on track to be caught up and to be on task.’’
But completing the two past audits will not get the city off the Unit Assistance List, LGC staff said in an email Wednesday to The Daily Advance.
“The city will have to show that it can complete an audit on time, that it has eliminated the material weaknesses and significant deficiencies in its internal control structure and that it is financially stable,” the LGC staff email said.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs, chairman of council’s Finance Committee, said city finance staff are working on some final minor details before giving the audit to the city’s outside auditor.
“Most everything we need to do for the 6-30-21 (fiscal year) audit is completed on our side,” Biggs said. “Now, it’s cleanup items and getting it to the (city’s) auditor to actually complete.”
Biggs also said that the process of completing the 2021-22 audit should move more smoothly.
“They (city’s auditor) don’t have to go back and do all the verifications they had to do to do for the 2021 audit to complete the 2022 audit,” Biggs said.
Freeman said that the city will have to get with its auditor PB Mares to schedule a time for the firm to audit the city’s books for 2021-22.
“We have already started to pull that information so we can stay ahead of that process,” Freeman said.
Freeman said Monday’s status update on the audits was a “general overview” and that he would present City Council with a more detailed financial update later this month.
“The Finance Department has been very, very diligent in how they have approached these challenges,” Freeman said. “They (Finance) are doing very, very well. We will get there and when we do get there we will be in a sustainable place.”
Elizabeth City entered into a fiscal accountability agreement with the LGC in October in an effort to get off the agency’s Unit Assistance List. LGC staff is providing assistance and coaching to the city’s Finance Department.
Freeman told City Council that the LGC staff have provided valuable help to the Finance Department in working to get the past due audits completed. He also said that Finance Director Alicia Steward and Assistant Finance Director Brian Lewis asked an LGC staff member a question about a financial “default” account that the “gentleman said he hadn’t seen in a long time.”
“They come to help, they have answered every question and that support team has been absolutely amazing,” Freeman said. “We work as a team.”
Biggs echoed Freeman’s comments.
“The working relationship between our team and the LGC staff has been a very good working relationship,” Biggs said.
The LGC said Wednesday the decision to when it will stop providing help to the city “has not yet been made” but is pleased with cooperation it has received from city officials.