City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council earlier this week that Elizabeth City’s financial books for one of its two past due audits will soon be submitted to the city’s outside auditor.

The city has not submitted its audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due on Oct. 31, 2021. The city will also miss this year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That’s because the 2020-21 audit isn’t complete.