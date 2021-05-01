Renovation work to turn the former Soundneck Fire Station into an EMS station has begun after Pasquotank commissioners unanimously voted last week to spend up to $35,000 on the project.
Once renovations are finished, an ambulance and staff to operate the Soundneck facility will be transferred from the current EMS headquarters next to the hospital. The move will allow Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to provide a public safety presence for the entire south end of Pasquotank County.
In an effort to save money, all the renovation work will be done in-house with the county’s maintenance staff and EMS personnel performing the work. The station is expected to be operational sometime in June.
Some of the work includes building two rooms in the station, installing new kitchen cabinets and appliances, installing a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system and installing new floors.
“We have some EMS staff with a construction background,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
Hammett discussed the project with commissioners at the board’s annual retreat earlier this year. He said preliminary estimates indicate the cost to renovate the building will be between $25,000 and $35,000. The funding would come from EMS’ existing contingency funds, which is around $34,000.
But county staff determined turning the two-bay facility into an EMS station would cost almost $48,000 with an outside contractor doing a large portion of the work.
To bring the project back to the original estimate, Hammett said that county maintenance staff and EMS personnel will do the the work on the $33,520 renovation project.
Pasquotank-Camden EMS Chief Jerry Newell told commissioners that the training room at the EMS headquarters was built by EMS staff several years ago.
“We have a former maintenance director and we have several people that are good with wood work and other tricks of the trade,” Newell said.
Hammett told commissioners that having another EMS station has “positive” advantages for the county. The new station will reduce the personnel load at the main EMS station, which is already overcrowded, and it will provide a public safety presence for the entire south side of Pasquotank, he said.
“It will decrease response times for the southern end of Pasquotank County, specifically the areas of Glen Cove, Soundneck and Esclip Road,” Hammett said.
The Soundneck station is not the only EMS project the county is considering.
Commissioners will consider spending between $4 million and $6 million to build a new emergency medical services building.
The county is looking to build a new EMS headquarters on three acres on the site of Sentara Healthcare’s proposed new $158 million hospital. The 110-bed facility will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street.
The new hospital will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. As part of a lease-buyout agreement with the county, Sentara is giving Pasquotank the three acres for the new EMS headquarters.
The county already has $5.1 million available from Sentara lease escrow funds to help fund the new EMS facility.