While more job opportunities are becoming available as the state relaxes COVID-19 restrictions, businesses still are not reopening to pre-pandemic operations.
Job-seeker Starr Cooper says that is the hardest part about finding new employment.
“It’s trickling,” said Cooper, describing the flow of new jobs being injected to the economy.
Cooper was among the college and university students and area residents attending a career fair hosted by the Small Business Technology Development Center in the parking lot at Elizabeth City State University’s K.E. White Center, Thursday.
Cooper, 39, said she filled out several job applications Thursday, including one for Dunkin Donuts. Joined by her daughter, August Moss, Cooper said she would like to continue to work in the food-service industry in which she’s been employed for the last five years. She found Thursday’s career fair supportive and a great event for the community.
“This has not been a waste of time at all,” she said.
Forty-five businesses, many of them with locations in Currituck and Dare counties, were represented at Thursday’s career fair.
“They’re ready to hire today,” said Wanda Gill, director of the SBTDC at ECSU.
Gill said the purpose of the fair was to provide workers for the Outer Banks, an area she described as a “workforce machine” because of the thousands of jobs it generates, particularly in the summer.
“We want to do everything to keep people employed,” she said. “Our goal is to get people to work.”
The SBTDC has maintained an office on the ECSU campus for 34 years, Gill said. Its mission is to help people find work, as well as to provide free support to new businesses and people interested in starting a business.
Gill said she hopes to soon be able to offer a free shuttle service from the campus to the Outer Banks and back for workers.
One company represented Thursday was Ink Addiktz Tattoos, owned by Ulysses Edwards and located at 321 S. Hughes Boulevard.
Edwards, who goes by the business name Jimmy Bones, is a 1998 graduate of Northeastern High School and 2003 art graduate from ECSU. Edwards said he had several people stop by his booth and express interest in working at his Elizabeth City studio, or his other studio in Newport News, Virginia.
“I need another tattoo artist or an apprentice who wants to learn,” Edwards said. “I also need a receptionist.”
Lisa Ammons, an employee for Easterseals UCP, said she spoke with about 10 to 15 people Thursday who expressed interest and filled out applications. The job search is competitive and landing new employees is tough, Ammons said.
“It’s hard to find applicants right now,” she said.
Ammons said she appreciated the SBTDC hosting the career fair because it was an opportunity for her to network with other businesses and organizations, such as the Elizabeth City Police Department. The police department was represented Thursday, as was the U.S. Army, Pepsi, ECSU and other employers.