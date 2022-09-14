Traffic crosses in front of the former Elizabeth City Middle School on Elizabeth Street, Wednesday afternoon. One lane of Elizabeth Street between Martin Luther King Drive and North Road Street will be closed starting today to allow the contractor converting the former middle school into apartments to perform work at the site, according a spokesman with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
One lane on Elizabeth Street in front of the former Elizabeth City Middle School will be closed for the next 30 days beginning Thursday.
A single lane from Martin Luther King Drive to North Road Street will be closed to allow the contractor converting the former middle school into apartments to perform work at the site, according a spokesman with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management is converting the former school into an apartment complex that will be called Betsy Town Flats.
“The contractor needs to close the lane to perform building exterior repairs,” said NCDOT Division I Communications Officer Tim Haas.
Right turns from Elizabeth Street onto Road Street will still be allowed but a post on the city’s Facebook page is urging motorists to use caution in the area.
The city is also warning motorists of increased congestion in the area during the road’s closure. A portable sign on the Camden side of the causeway is also warning motorists of possible delays at the bridge.
JDL purchased the former school from Pasquotank in January and is investing $10 million to turn the property into 85 market rate one- and two-bedroom apartments. JDL paid the county $420,000 for the former school property.
The first 38 apartments in the former school’s annex should be completed and ready for leasing by Dec. 31.
JDL developed the Weatherly Lofts apartments on Water Street and recently purchased the former Elizabeth City Milling Co. building along the waterfront.