elizabeth street blocked off 1

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

One lane on Elizabeth Street in front of the former Elizabeth City Middle School will be closed for the next 30 days beginning Thursday.

A single lane from Martin Luther King Drive to North Road Street will be closed to allow the contractor converting the former middle school into apartments to perform work at the site, according a spokesman with the N.C. Department of Transportation.