BELVIDERE — A 15-year-old juvenile was killed in a hunting accident in the Belvidere community of Perquimans County early Friday.
Lt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the juvenile, whom he declined to identify because of his age, died while turkey hunting with a second 17-year-old juvenile off Hickory Cross Road.
According to Beardsley, the juveniles were hunting about 8:30 a.m. when the 17-year-old stood up to look at turkeys across a field with binoculars. Beardsley said the 17-year-old heard the 15-year-old's shotgun go off next to him. When he turned to look, the 15-year-old had been shot.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was attempting to stand up when his shotgun was discharged resulting his death," Beardsley said.
The 17-year-old called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures, Beardsley said. He said he was not able to indicate the exact time or location of the juvenile's death, but explained that by the time he arrived at the scene the medical examiner had confirmed that the 15-year-old had died.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said Friday all afterschool activities were canceled, including a second performance of "High School Musical" at Perquimans County High School and the Perquimans Pirates and Lady Pirates' baseball and softball games at Gates County High School.
Schools will open Monday following a one-hour delay. School counselors and the Perquimans Ministers Council "will use that time to meet with school staff to comfort them and prepare them for the return of students," Turner said.
Counselors and ministers will remain available throughout the day on Monday to comfort students, she added.