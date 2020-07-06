Regional officers with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission responded to three reportable boating incidents over the Independence Day weekend, but none involving fatalities or serious injuries, the wildlife service said Monday.
Two of the three incidents in the 13-county region were reported in Dare County, including one at Pirates Cove Marina, Sgt. John Beardsley said.
WRC officers taking part in Operation Dry Water made contact with 127 vessels on the region’s waterways over the weekend, issuing 39 citations for violations of boating laws and 55 warnings.
Six boaters were charged with boating while impaired, including one who had a blood-alcohol level of .14. A blood level of .08 is considered too impaired to operate a motor vehicle in the state.
One of the most common violations was for children younger than 13 not wearing a personal flotation device while in a boat that was under operation, Beardsley said.