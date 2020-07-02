If you’re out on the water this Independence Day weekend, make sure the operator of your boat is sober.
Local Wildlife Resource Commission officers will again be taking part in “Operation Dry Water,” a national campaign that promotes sobriety while boating. According to a press release, wildlife officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public education about the dangers of operating a vessel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the Wildlife Resources Commission said area boaters should expect to see “an increased presence” of wildlife officers during the holiday weekend. He said one area likely to see a lot of boat traffic this weekend is Corolla, where Currituck County plans to host its annual fireworks celebration at Historic Corolla Park on Friday starting at 9 p.m.
“Though it is not illegal for alcohol to be consumed on a boat, we encourage the operator to refrain from drinking alcohol to ensure the safety of their passengers and fellow boaters,” Beardsley said.
Boat operators are also encouraged to ensure children under age 13 are wearing a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device any time the boat is underway, he said.
Because most boaters don’t stay out after dark, except for events like Friday’s fireworks show, it’s important to check navigational lights before going out on the water, Beardsley said. Boats powered by a 10 horsepower motor or larger are required to have a red and green combination light emanating from the bow and a white light visible 360 degrees from either the stern or mast.
In addition, bright lights used for docking are only to be used when approaching docks, not while navigating on the water because they can blind other boaters.
“These common violations can be avoided, are dangerous, and contribute to boating incidents,” Beardsley said.
The Wildlife Resources Commission also says that water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise, and personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.
During last year’s Operation Dry Water campaign, law enforcement officers issued 572 warnings, 280 citations and removed from the water 29 people who were boating under the influence, the commission said.
A vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more is subject to arrest.