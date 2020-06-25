COROLLA — A New Jersey man has been cited following a personal watercraft collision off Corolla Wednesday that sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
Frank Corradino, 41, of Clifton, New Jersey, was charged with careless, reckless and neglectful operation of a personal watercraft resulting in personal injury, Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Thursday.
According to Beardsley, Corradino was operating a personal watercraft on Whalehead Bay about 2 p.m. Wednesday when the watercraft overtook and collided with the left rear of a second watercraft with two people aboard.
Beardsley identified the operator of the second watercraft as Walter Wuchiski of Fairfield, Connecticut. He said Wuchiski’s passenger was his granddaughter. He did not release her name.
An employee of the company that had rented both of the watercraft saw the collision and went to Wuchiski and his granddaughter’s aid, transporting them back to shore. They were then transported to Outer Banks Hospital by Currituck Fire-EMS.
According to Beardsley, Wuchiski was treated for bruises to his left side and hip at Outer Banks Hospital. He later was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was being treated Thursday.
“He’s doing better,” Beardsley said.
Wuchiski’s granddaughter was treated for bruising and a laceration to her left ankle before being released, he said.
Neither Corradino nor his passenger were injured in the collision, according to Beardsley.
All four people involved in the collision were visiting the Outer Banks, Beardsley said. Wuchiski and Corradino did not know each other, he said.