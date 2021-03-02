CAMDEN — Two Currituck County residents are being treated at a Virginia hospital Tuesday after a single-vehicle accident in Camden County Sunday.
William Shane Kaufman, 78, of 111 Trout St., Moyock, remained in serious condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Kaufman’s wife, Sandra Silverthorne Kaufman, 75, was in fair condition at the Norfolk hospital, the spokeswoman said.
Trooper O.E. Calloway of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Tuesday that William Kaufman was driving a Ford SUV on N.C. Highway 34 when the vehicle ran off the road on the right, struck a utility box and then a ditch, and then overturned.
Both Kaufmans were initially taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Both were later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Calloway said both Kaufmans were wearing seat belts. The accident happened on N.C. 34 near the Run Swamp Road intersection and was reported at 2:23 p.m., the trooper said.