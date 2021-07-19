CAMDEN — The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal traffic accident in Camden County early Friday morning as Edward Torborg of South Mills.
First Sgt. W.W. Everette said Monday that Torborg, 27, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, died in the single-vehicle wreck on N.C. Highway 343 near the Alder Branch intersection.
A post on the Camden Sheriff’s Facebook page Friday said the single-vehicle accident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South in Shiloh.
A Camden sheriff’s deputy, members of the South Camden Volunteer Fire Department, and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel discovered a lone occupant in the vehicle who was deceased, the post said.
Everette said investigating Trooper J.N. Wood’s report indicates Torborg’s 2000 Chevy pickup was traveling north on N.C. 343 when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road. Torborg overcorrected and the pickup hit a mailbox, struck a ditch and overturned, Everette said.
Torborg, who was entrapped in the pickup, died at the scene of the accident, Wood’s report indicates.
Torborg was “exceeding a safe speed for the conditions,” Wood’s report states. The speed limit for that stretch of N.C. 343 is 55 mph.
Torborg also was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
According to his obituary, Torborg was a skilled welder and talented musician who sang and played guitar. His survivors include his parents, Edward Len Torborg and Kitty McCoy Parker, and two sisters. A memorial service for Torborg will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Saturday at 11 a.m. His family will receive friends at Twiford Memorial Chapel in Elizabeth City Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.