...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Entry to the Wright Brothers National Memorial will be free on seven days in 2023.
The memorial honors the first successful airplane flights by Wilbur and Orville Wright Dec. 17, 1903.
At the memorial located at mile post 7.5 on U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills, visitors can examine the replica of the 1903 flyer, see reproductions of the brothers’ 1903 camp buildings, stand where they first took to the air in their 1903 flyer and landed, and climb Big Kill Devil Hill to see the nation’s monument commemorating the brothers’ historic achievement.
The following are the seven fee-free days:
• Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16.
• First Day of National Park Week Saturday, April 22.
• Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act Thursday, Aug. 4.
• National Aviation Day Saturday, Aug. 19.
• National Public Lands Day Saturday, Sept. 23.
• Veterans Day Saturday, Nov. 11.
• 120th anniversary of the Wright brothers’ first flight Sunday, Dec. 17.
Visit the memorial’s website for information on entrance fees and schedules.