Elizabeth City State University’s campus radio station WRVS 89.9 FM will broadcast live 48 straight hours in an upcoming “radiothon.”
On Friday, WRVS will celebrate World College Radio Day with a 48-hour radiothon, which will feature someone at the microphone for the entire duration.
“This will be the first time that I can recall that we’ve done a radiothon with somebody on the microphone for 48 hours,” said Clay Mercer, the station’s program director.
College Radio Day is a chance for station listeners and current and former volunteers to gather and showcase WRVS’ programming and services.
“It’s also an opportunity to garner support for the station,” Mercer said.
The station’s annual membership drive, SuccessFest, kicks off in November.
Melba Smith, the station’s general manager and ECSU’s director of radio and television services, said WRVS also will participate in the upcoming fundraising campaign, “1891 Strong.”
“There are so many ways for people to give,” Mercer said. “They can go online and they can text WRVS to 41444. Texting is the easiest way to donate.”
Donors who choose to text will receive a message with instructions.
College Radio Day also is a chance to spotlight the station’s student volunteers, Smith said. Since 1986, WRVS has been a place for ECSU students to learn radio broadcasting.
Smith said she plans to connect with former student volunteers to ask them to lead in fundraising support during the radiothon.
“We’re asking supporters of WRVS to donate a minimum gift of $34 during the 48-hour radiothon to commemorate the station’s 34 years of service on the air and throughout the community,” she said.
The radiothon also will highlight WRVS’s newest addition, HD radio station Jazzy 89.9. Smith said the person making the largest donation during the radiothon will receive a portable HD radio.
The new HD station extends the current jazz program offerings on WRVS-FM to give listeners a 24/7 platform. A schedule of featured shows is available at ecsu.edu/wrvs.