Vernon Lingle

Vernon Lingle (right), a World War II veteran who was at Normandy on D-Day, shown here at Veteran’s Park for a Pearl Harbor Day observance in 2018, will be presented France’s highest honor at a ceremony in Elizabeth City on Nov. 15.

 The Daily Advance

A French diplomat will visit Elizabeth City later this month to present World War II veteran Vernon Lingle with France’s highest award.

Anne-Laure Desjonquéres, consul general to the French Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, will award Lingle the Legion of Honor in a ceremony set for noon, Nov. 15, at Museum of the Albemarle.