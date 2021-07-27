Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Management has a new second in command.
Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said Wednesday that Josh Wyse has been hired as the assistant emergency management coordinator.
Wyse replaces Logan Nash, who recently left for another job after 2½ years with the agency. Wyse starts Monday and will be paid $45,543 annually.
Wyse is currently an emergency management planner at On Target Preparedness in Lillington, and was one of four applicants who interviewed for the position at Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management. Ten people applied for the opening.
On Target Preparedness is an emergency services consulting company that assists public and private entities with disaster planning. That work includes writing emergency operations response plans and conducting disaster preparedness exercises for such events as hurricanes and pandemics.
“(Wyse’s) background in developing emergency response plans and grant writing stood out,” Parnell said.
Wyse also has 10 years of experience as a firefighter and paramedic, which Parnell said is another plus for emergency management.
“Wyse has an emergency medical services background and any public safety background gives you an advantage in that you know what to expect in any responses that we may have,” Parnell said.