brown lawsuit settled 3

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten speaks at a press conference in front of the Pasquotank Courthouse Tuesday, June 7, as Harry Daniels, an attorney for the family of Andrew Brown Jr., listens.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A lawsuit filed by the family of Andrew Brown Jr. over his April 2021 fatal shooting by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office was settled in June for $3 million.