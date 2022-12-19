Editor’s note: Today, The Daily Advance begins its countdown of the top 10 news stories in the Albemarle region during 2022.
A lawsuit filed by the family of Andrew Brown Jr. over his April 2021 fatal shooting by officers of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office was settled in June for $3 million.
Pasquotank County agreed to settle a $30 million federal lawsuit filed by the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. against Sheriff Tommy Wooten and three county sheriff’s deputies. The county agreed to pay Brown’s estate $3 million.
Brown was shot and killed by three Pasquotank deputies in April 2021. District Attorney Andrew Womble later announced that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.
Brown’s children are the heirs to his estate and will share in the proceeds of the settlement.
In a press release in June, Wooten said he supported the settlement.
As part of the settlement, Brown’s estate agreed to dismissal of all claims against the four defendants — Wooten and the three deputies — as well as any other potential claims arising from Brown’s death.
Brown, a 37-year-old unarmed Black man with a history of drug convictions, was fatally shot by the deputies who had gone to his Perry Street residence to serve search warrants around 8:30 a.m. on April 21, 2021. Brown, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time the deputies arrived, tried to drive away but was shot and killed as three of the seven deputies on the scene fired at his vehicle.
In July 2021, Brown’s family filed a $30 million civil rights lawsuit against Pasquotank and Dare County sheriff’s officials. The lawsuit was filed in a U.S. District Court by Brown’s paternal aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, who is the administrator for his estate.
Brown’s fatal shooting sparked massive protests in Elizabeth City. Amid those protests and questions from the public about what had taken place, a group of media companies, including The Daily Advance, petitioned for release of the body-worn camera footage and other law enforcement agency recordings related to the incident.
On Nov. 9, 2021, Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett dismissed the media companies’ third amended petition seeking release of the deputies’ body-camera and vehicle-camera footage.
Michael J. Tadych, principal attorney for the petitioners, appealed Tillett’s ruling to the N.C. Court of Appeals, contending that the judge erred in his November 2021 ruling. Tadych’s appeal stated that Tillett in a Sept. 13, 2021, hearing “opined that a petition was not appropriate procedure to seek release” of the camera footage under state law “and that instead, a complaint and summons and discovery was required.”
The N.C. Court of Appeals heard arguments in the appeal on Nov. 28. Tadych said if his clients are going to get an opinion from the court this year, the latest it would likely be announced is Thursday.
On the one-year anniversary of Brown’s death, some protesters gathered outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building for a rally in Brown’s memory.
The Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP had sought to hold a “Journey to Justice” march on the first anniversary of Brown’s death. However, its request for a march permit was denied, at the recommendation of the city fire and police chiefs, for safety and other reasons.
At a subsequent meeting, city officials offered the NAACP two options for a Brown memorial event that didn’t involve a march on state-owned streets, but the NAACP rejected both.
In response to Brown’s fatal shooting, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office did create a Citizen’s Advisory Council to review allegations of misconduct by the Sheriff’s Office. Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers called the establishment of the CAC “a move in the right direction.”
The formation of the CAC, however, “does not make up for the fact that the (three) deputies are still at work,” Rivers said around the anniversary of Brown’s death.
Rivers and protesters have said the deputies who fired the shots at Brown should have been fired for violating the Sheriff’s Office policy on the use of deadly force.
At the first official meeting of the CAC in November, Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said the group will have a say in the hiring of sheriff’s deputies.
A major role of the 13-memebr CAC is to help county officials communicate with the public in the aftermath of policing incidents like Brown’s fatal shooting.
The CAC will also review grievances from Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees regarding disciplinary actions taken against them. It would be similar to Pasquotank’s personnel grievance committee for its employees.