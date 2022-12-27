Editor’s note: The Daily Advance’s countdown of the top local news stories of 2022 continues.
2022 was a big year for the three institutions of higher education in Elizabeth City, with each either starting or completing a major campus project.
In January, Elizabeth City State University broke ground on a $1 million drone training facility designed to give the university’s aviation science students experience operating unmanned aircraft in real-world conditions.
Construction of the state-of-the-art netted pavilion near the K.E. White Center was funded with money from the $15 million donation philanthropist Mackenzie Scott made to ECSU in November 2020.
Kuldeep Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, described the drone training facility as the first of its kind in North Carolina. The facility is designed to allow students to operate in real-world conditions while remaining in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations that limit the operation of drones near airports.
College of The Albemarle in April cut the ribbon at its newly completed campus in Dare County. The nearly $20 million new campus on Roanoke Island is a 36,000-square-foot facility constructed with $1.5 million in state funding and about $17 million from Dare County.
The furnishings, fixtures and equipment for the new facility are being funded through the COA Foundation, and top $1 million.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University, meanwhile, cut the ribbon on its new Mustang Cafe at Alligood Commons in September. The building is named in honor of Phillip Alligood and in memory of his late wife, Ora Jane Alligood.
Students at MACU enjoyed their first meal in the Mustang Cafe on Sept. 5, exactly two years and a day to when the roof collapsed on the center section of Heritage Hall, the building that housed MACU’s previous cafeteria, while workers were installing new roof tiles.
Since the collapse of the center section roof on Sept. 5, 2020, students had been eating their meals in a campus dormitory. The meals were prepared in the commercial-grade kitchen at First United Methodist Church and served in the lobby of a residence hall.
MACU officials said they hoped the new cafeteria would bring back a sense of community to the campus. They said they also hoped that the new cafeteria’s opening — along with the addition of women’s softball next spring and women’s soccer next fall — would help rebuild the university’s sagging enrollment.
Although enrollment was down by only one student this fall — 143 versus 144 the previous fall — MACU officials say the number of students enrolled at the private Christian college has dropped over the past several years.
In other developments this year, ECSU announced in late June that it is partnering with Piedmont Flight Training and AeroX. Piedmont Flight Training is ECSU’s affiliated flight school partner, training students at its Smith Reynolds Airport facility in Winston-Salem for the university’s new four-year online program in aviation science, which includes a pilot’s license.
PFT offers flight education to students from Cabarrus, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Rowan, Stanly, and Union counties. AeroX is a nonprofit organization building an unmanned aircraft systems traffic management system in Winston-Salem. ECSU students and faculty are helping create the low-altitude air traffic control system.
ECSU also announced in 2022 that its bachelor of science in aviation science degree program had been accredited by the Alabama-based Aviation Accreditation Board International, the only professional, specialized accrediting body approved by the Council on Higher Education to accredit aviation professional programs. Only 40 aviation science programs in the world have AABI accreditation, which the university said will help it form new partnerships with employers.
COA received funding commitments in July and August to enable the college to move forward with plans to build a $25 million health sciences simulation center on the community college’s campus in Elizabeth City.
The N.C. General Assembly committed $12.5 million to the project and local funding from Pasquotank County is expected to cover the remainder of the cost, along with $1.5 million from the NC Connect Bond.
Current plans for the proposed project would add nearly 26,000 square feet to the current Owens Center.
The current facility was designed to serve 170 students but now serves 253. Two programs are being operated in other buildings because of a lack of space.