Local elections are always a big story regardless of the year. But in 2022, elections were an even bigger story because of what happened to the local election in 2021: there wasn’t one. At least not in Elizabeth City.
Delays caused by the U.S. Census pushed many municipal elections, normally held in odd-numbered years, from fall 2021 to the May primary in 2022. That meant for the first time in recent memory, and possibly ever, Elizabeth City voters got to decide their elected city representatives in the same election they were choosing, through party primaries, fall election candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, county commissioner, district court judge and district attorney.
Making the Elizabeth City election even more interesting was the fact that so few incumbents were seeking re-election. Mayor Bettie Parker had announced in 2021 that she would not be seeking a third term after running unopposed two years before. And only four of the seven incumbent councilors (one had resigned from the council in 2021) sought re-election to their seats.
Three candidates — political activist and former city councilor Kirk Rivers, incumbent City Councilor Jeannie Young, and Pasquotank Political Action Committee founder Christina Williams — filed for mayor, setting up the first multi-candidate contest for the city’s top elected post in nearly two decades.
Rivers won the election on May 10 with 50.5% of the vote, a margin just large enough to avoid a runoff with Young.
Sixteen candidates filed for the eight council seats up, but only two in the 1st Ward. Both of those candidates, former mayor Joe Peel and first-time candidate Johnson Biggs, were easily elected.
Two of the incumbents on the city ballot — Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton — were re-elected to new terms while two others — Second Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux and Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks — lost their re-election bids. Also elected were first-time candidates Javis Gibbs and Rose Whitehurst in the Second Ward, Katherine Felton in the Third Ward, and Barbara Baxter in the 4th Ward. The election outcome marked the largest turnover at one time — seven of nine seats — in recent city history.
In the party primaries held the same day, two incumbent Pasquotank commissioners — Barry Overman and Cecil Perry — defeated challengers. Because no Republican filed for Perry’s seat, he was re-elected in the Nov. 8 general election.
Overman had a little more challenging road to re-election. After finishing among the top two candidates in the GOP primary, he bested fellow Republican Wayne Parker on Nov. 8 to finish second behind top finisher Charles Jordan, a Democrat, for one of two at-large seats on the Board of Commissioners.
Steinburg loses
A couple of incumbents lost their seats in the party primaries held May 10. One was state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who lost his bid for re-election in a newly drawn 1st Senate District to fellow Republican incumbent state Sen. Norm Sanderson of Pamlico County. Both Steinburg and Sanderson were included in the newly drawn district by Republican legislative leaders during this year’s redistricting process.
Following his loss in the GOP primary, Steinburg made more news when he resigned his seat in July to take a job as a lobbyist. Steinburg resigned months before the end of his term because state law requires a six-month “cooling-off” period for former lawmakers seeking to lobby their former colleagues.
Steinburg’s resignation set off a chain of events that included state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, resigning his seat to seek appointment to Steinburg’s seat in the Senate and former Currituck commissioner Paul O’Neal seeking appointment to Hanig’s vacant 3rd District seat in the House. Both Hanig and O’Neal were appointed in late summer by Gov. Roy Cooper to the vacant Senate and House seats, respectively. Hanig would go on to win election on Nov. 8 to a different Senate seat, in the newly drawn 10-county 3rd District, defeating Democrat Valerie Jordan.
DA, judge races
The May 10 primary also included contested elections for two offices that usually aren’t: district court judge and district attorney.
In the GOP primary for district court judge, incumbent Judge Jennifer Bland lost to attorney Jeff Moreland by more than 830 votes in a three-candidate race that also included attorney Bernard B. “BJ” McAvoy Jr. Bland had been appointed to the judgeship in 2021 as a Democrat but switched her registration to Republican a day after being sworn in.
In the GOP primary for district attorney, Assistant DA Jeff Cruden defeated fellow Assistant DA Kim Pellini for the right to replace their boss, District Attorney Andrew Womble. Womble didn’t seek re-election, opting instead to challenge Democratic Superior Court Judge Eula Reid in the fall general election. Because no Democrat filed, Cruden will become the district attorney in the seven-county 1st Prosecutorial District at the start of 2023.
Incumbents lose
Two other Democratic incumbents lost their bids for re-election on Nov. 8. Fondella Leigh lost her bid for a third term on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, finishing fourth in a race for three seats behind Republican incumbent Wallace Nelson and first-time candidates Tim Corprew, who’s registered unaffiliated, and James Ward, a Republican. The wins gave Republicans their first-ever majority on the Perquimans board.
Incumbent Commissioner Clayton Riggs lost to first-time candidate Troy Leary by more than 580 votes in their GOP primary contest.
The only other incumbent in the area to lose election on May 10 was Edenton Town Councilor Roscoe Poole Jr., falling short against challenger Aaron D. Coston for a Third Ward seat.
In Perquimans County, the only contested race on the May 10 ballot was for three seats on the Board of Education. First-time candidates Kristy Corprew and Matt Winslow finished first and second, followed by incumbent board member Anne White. Incumbents Matt Peeler and Amy Spaugh did not seek re-election.
General election
After the jam-packed May 10 election, the general election on Nov. 8 seemed small by comparison. It nonetheless contained some major results.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, lost his bid for a fifth term, losing to Bill Ward, a former Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, by 2,300 votes in the newly drawn 5th House District. The bulk of Ward’s margin came from Camden County, where he won by 2,200 votes.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, a Republican, defeated Democrat Eddie Graham in a rematch of their 2018 race. Wooten more than doubled his margin of victory from the first race, defeating Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, by more than 2,300 votes.
In the race for Superior Court judge, Womble defeated Reid by more than 14,700 votes, sweeping all seven counties in the 1st Judicial District. His victory ensured that all seven judges in the district are now registered Republicans.
GOP gains in Perquimans
In Chowan County’s Clerk of Court’s race, longtime Clerk Mike McArthur lost his bid for re-election to unaffiliated candidate Dwayne L. Goodwin, the county’s former sheriff, by 521 votes.
An incumbent on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education also lost his bid for re-election. George Archuleta finished fourth in the race for two Outside City seats on the school board. Fellow incumbents Sharon Warden and Pam Pureza were re-elected to their Outside City and Inside City seats, respectively. Also elected to the board were first-time candidates Angela Cobb and Tommy Old, both retired educators for ECPPS.