Elizabeth City’s ongoing financial problems have been in the crosshairs of the state Treasurer’s Office for several months and that is not likely to change heading into 2023.
In fact, the pressure from the state’s Local Government Commission may only increase as the agency has directed the city to conduct a water and sewer rate study and then raise rates in accordance with the study’s findings. City Council is expected to discuss the study at its Jan. 9 meeting.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said at the time of the LGC’s directive that the current City Council inherited the financial problems the city is facing and that the current council was already considering a water and sewer rate increase.
“This council has indicated at the beginning that we would look into raising our water and sewer rates,” Rivers said.
The LGC staff also held a closed session with City Council on Dec. 12 to discuss a city employee or employees with some connection to the city’s finances. The LGC also instructed the city to adopt a new utilities collections policy by the end of January for the LGC to review.
The city has been on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List since 2020 due to internal financial control issues and concerns about the financial condition of the city’s general fund.
The city has still not submitted its audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year that was due Oct. 31, 2021. The city also missed this year’s Oct. 31 deadline for submitting its audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year. City Council was also told in October of 2021 that the city was also 16 months behind in reconciling its bank statements but that process is now up to date.
City officials hoped to the have the first past due audit completed by the end of the year but that was pushed back to the end of January.
Elizabeth City entered into a fiscal accountability agreement with the LGC in October in an effort to get off the agency’s UAL.
The agreement with the LGC, however, differs from other fiscal accountability agreements the LGC has entered into with other local governments on its watch list, N.C. Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson wrote in a letter to city leaders last fall.
Edmundson wrote that the LGC will provide the city with “enhanced coaching” that has not previously been made available to other units. The state will not bill the city for its services.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell has indicated on several occasions that a state takeover of the city’s finances is an option if city officials can’t correct the financial problems.
“It must be emphasized that for Elizabeth City to regain financial stability a long-term, unified commitment by the council, city manager and finance officer is required,” Edmundson wrote last October. “This FAA provides the opportunity to show that commitment.”
The LGC’s fiscal accountability agreement with the city is expected to last into early 2023.