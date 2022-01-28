EDENTON — Just a few hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve 2020, the local ABC affiliate fell dark for thousands of cable TV viewers across the region.
Now a year later, Mediacom subscribers in Chowan County are still without access to Hampton, Virginia-based WVEC 13, the result of an ongoing dispute over retransmission fees.
And from the looks of things, the blackout isn’t ending anytime soon.
Throughout 2021, Mediacom and TEGNA — WVEC’s owner — disagreed over who is at fault for the blackout of ABC for the cable company’s subscribers. Mediacom accuses TEGNA of seeking an unfair retransmission rate; TEGNA blames Mediacom of being unwilling to reach agreement on what it considers a fair market rate.
Caught in the middle are Mediacom subscribers who’ve lost access to ABC programming on their televisions.
Linda Tiller of Edenton is upset about the blackout.
“There are some things on ABC that I do watch, so I am angry at all of this,” she said.
Lynne Hodges likewise says “it’s too bad Channel 13 is no longer offered” on Mediacom’s system.
“Hopefully (the fee dispute) can be resolved. It’s been a mainstay channel for a long time,” she said.
Susan Nolton, another Mediacom customer in Edenton, said she’s learned to live without ABC.
“Initially I was disappointed to lose ABC, but quickly learned to alternate between NBC and CBS,” she said.
There is one saving grace: at least she’s not paying for a channel she’s no longer getting.
“When the bill came there was a $4.50 credit and I decided I didn’t miss ABC at all,” Nolton said.
Broadcasters charge cable companies retransmission fees as a way to get compensated for their programming. Cable companies provide the broadcast channels as part of their programming lineup to their subscribers.
Most of the rules for transmission fees were established by the 1992 Cable Act, which has drawn criticism in recent years from politicians who claim it’s unfair to consumers and outdated for the marketplace. No legislation has come from the outrage, however.
Contracts over retransmission fees are usually renegotiated every two to three years. When negotiations fail, the broadcaster doesn’t give its permission to have its channel carried so the cable provider stops carrying it. That’s what happened nearly 13 months ago with WVEC on Mediacom’s cable system.
Neither company agrees who is at fault.
TEGNA launched online webpages telling subscribers Mediacom is to blame.
“Unfortunately, Mediacom has not responded to our proposal to reach a fair, market-based agreement,” a statement on one webpage read. “We understand how it can look like our station is unfairly raising our rates to Mediacom customers, but this simply isn’t the case. Our rates are set by the marketplace.”
Mediacom has paid for television commercials accusing TEGNA of trying to raise retransmission fees that affect its customers’ bills.
“TEGNA is currently blacking out Mediacom, DISH Network and Verizon Fios in the Norfolk television market,” Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters said. “This is direct evidence that TEGNA is demanding a rate for Norfolk’s ABC 13 that is well above market price for ABC stations nationally.”
At the time, TEGNA was also involved in a fee dispute with Verizon; that dispute has since been resolved.
Noting consumers have been through a “very tough couple of years” because of the pandemic, Peters said it would be “irresponsible for us to force our customers to pay more for ABC in Norfolk than anywhere else.”
She noted that Mediacom customers are receiving a credit on their monthly bills for any channels they can’t access because of the blackout.
For its part, TEGNA says Mediacom is to blame for the dispute over retransmission fees.
“We are doing everything in our power to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Mediacom,” said Anne Bentley, chief communications officer for TEGNA. “Unfortunately, Mediacom has not responded to our proposal in more than a year.”
Bentley declined to say how much TEGNA is seeking in retransmission fees, noting “where the negotiation stands and points of the negotiation are confidential.”
In public statements, TEGNA has blamed Mediacom for the dispute, saying it’s not responding to “market-based” agreements.
It is not known what those market-based agreements are, nor is it known what TEGNA classifies as market-based since the negotiations are, as Bentley said, confidential.
What is known, however, is that retransmission fees have been on the rise for years.
According to a 2019 Federal Communications Commission report, cable operators paid more than $5.5 billion in retransmission fees that year, up 19.2 percent from 2018. Another FCC report shows the cost of retransmission consent agreements skyrocketed from $28 million in 2005 to $2.4 billion in 2012, a nearly 8,600 percent increase in just seven years.
Retransmission fee hikes come as the price of basic cable is also rising. According to Mark Cooper, director of research at the Consumer Federation of America, cable costs have risen by 250 percent from February 1996 to December 2020, a 3.9 percent increase every year.
In Edenton, residents who subscribe to Mediacom are feeling the cost increase.
“I have the bare minimum (Mediacom plan),” Tiller said. “It’s more expensive than my electric bill. (I have) no premium channels and (my bill) goes up $15 or $20 a year. I live on a fixed income and I can’t get satellite because of the trees on the side of my house.”
Mediacom filed a petition in 2015 with the FCC asking it to step in and prevent channel blackouts during disputes for any broadcast channel that does not reach 90 percent of its market by television antenna. Mediacom suggested that most of the broadcasters on its cable system fell in this category, which are predominantly in small or mid-sized television markets. So far, the FCC has yet to intervene.
TEGNA operates broadcast stations in 54 television markets and reaches nearly 40 percent of U.S. households. With $2 billion in revenue, the company has been involved in at least eight carriage disputes since 2010, including four in the last two years.
Mediacom, which has approximately 600,000 TV customers across 22 states and takes in $2 billion in revenue, has been involved in at least six carriage disputes in the same time frame.
As streaming services give rise to new forms of media consumption, some customers question why broadcasters and cable companies continue to engage in fee disputes that result in channel blackouts.
“I find it annoying more than anything,” said Edenton resident Vonna O’Neill. “Typically, my time is so limited that when I sit down to watch TV, I just want to relax and not have any hassles. I think that when the two parties cannot agree they contribute to their own demise.”