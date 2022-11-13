Like a lot of Coasties, Christina Lehman credits the U.S. Coast Guard for helping her find both direction and career fulfillment — what she describes as "a solid life."
Lehman, 37, was a student at West Virginia University back in 2007 when she discovered college life wasn't what she thought it be. After switching majors three times, she told her parents during a Christmas break that she wasn't planning to return for the next semester.
They told her if that was the case, she would need to find a job.
It didn't take Lehman long to do just that. After talking to a Coast Guard recruiter, Lehman found not only a job but a career she still loves 15 years later.
"Two months later I was in boot camp," she recalls.
Lehman said part of the attraction of the Coast Guard was the "chance to explore the world" it presented. Almost immediately she got to do that with her first posting aboard the USCCG Eagle, the Coast Guard's tall sailing ship based in New London, Connecticut.
As an E-3 seaman working the Eagle's deck over the next two years, Lehman's six-month sea deployments took her to such places as the Panama Canal, the Galapagos Islands and Victoria Island in Canada.
Besides literally "learning the ropes" on the Eagle, Lehman received training to perform the support work she now does in her yeoman rate. She also helped train cadets from the Coast Guard Academy on the same aboard-ship tasks she had learned. That's because cadets' first posting after graduation is usually aboard a ship, and the Eagle is a good training experience for those who've never been on one before, Lehman says.
Lehman's next posting was to Washington, D.C., where as a yeoman 3rd Class she worked at a personnel services center, helping Coasties with medical disabilities receive the benefits they needed and were entitled to.
After three years there, Lehman's next posting was to a Coast Guard air station in Clearwater, Florida. It was there, she says, that she first got to do the work she was rated to do: support Coast Guard operational personnel by helping them keep track of their pay, travel and other benefits.
Lehman, who was promoted to yeoman 2nd Class while in Clearwater, says she enjoys the work because it demonstrates "how the Coast Guard operates as a community."
"You need people to do operational work — doing search and rescue missions, catching drug smugglers — but you also need people with a support rate back at the unit helping with members' pay, travel and benefits," she said. "It lets them (Coasties in operational roles) rest easier and do the work they need to do because they know that everybody back at home is being taken care of."
After serving four years in Clearwater, Lehman's next posting was to St. Louis, where she worked as a Coast Guard recruiter for four years. While the work was again out of her yeoman rate, she enjoyed it because it gave her a chance to meet people from all types of backgrounds and explain to them the benefits of Coast Guard life. She estimates recruiting about 60 people to join the Coast Guard over her four-year posting.
She would explain the benefits that first attracted her — the opportunities to travel the country — as well as those she came to appreciate more as she progressed in her career — the job security and the non-taxable housing allowance Coasties receive.
"I told them what the Coast Guard had done for me. But I also wanted them to be ready for what they were signing up for," Lehman said.
One of the biggest challenges of Coast Guard life is the moving to a new posting every four years or so. Lehman, who's now on her fifth posting, agrees having to pick up and move so often is likely the biggest challenge to Coast Guard life. But she notes there are also benefits to living in so many different places.
"I've seen parts of the country that some people not in the service will ever get a chance to see," she said.
Also, because the Coast Guard operates in many ways "like a big family," your next duty station won't be someplace where you don't already know at least one person you've already worked with, Lehman says.
One benefit of Coast Guard life for Lehman are the accommodations the service has made for her family. Lehman's husband, a former Coast Guard reservist, was able to switch over to active duty Coast Guard while the couple was living in St. Louis. They've been married for 14 years — they first met while aboard the Eagle — and have been able to transfer together to each of their duty posts.
Lehman is now a yeoman 1st Class stationed at Base Elizabeth City. Her husband is a boatswain's mate stationed aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Northland, which is homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Lehman said a two-Coastie family has its challenges. Because her husband deploys aboard the Northland for three months at a time, he's missed time at home with their two boys, ages 10 and 4. He was away last Christmas, for example. And while he'll be home this Christmas, he won't be home for Halloween.
Both Lehmans are in their third year of four-year tours. They're hoping to stay in the Elizabeth City area when their tours are completed. Christina thinks they've got a good shot at that given the number of different Coast Guard units in Elizabeth City.
"I don't want to have to move from a place where my kids enjoy their schools and from someplace where we feel like we've put down some roots," she said.
Lehman said she "enjoys her job a lot" at Base Elizabeth City where she gets to help Coasties from the Base command, the Strike Force Coordinating Center, Aviation Technical Training Center and other commands.
Lehman is also good at what she does. In 2021, she was named the Enlisted Person of the Year for Base Elizabeth City and also won the USO Coast Guardsman of the Year Award for North Carolina.
Lehman also coordinates a 14-member Coast Guard Honor Guard that provides honors at Coast Guardsmen funerals and area Veterans of Foreign Wars' ceremonies like Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The honor guard typically includes two volunteers from each Coast Guard command in Elizabeth City, she said.
Lehman, who hopes to soon be promoted to chief petty officer, said she "likes the option of being able to retire" after 20 years. But because she "really enjoys" her job, she could stay in the Coast Guard longer.
"When I look at my home, family, kids — it's provided me with such a such solid life," she says of the Coast Guard. "I'm so fortunate that I made that decision 15 years ago. It's brought nothing but positive things for my life."