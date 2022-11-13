Christina Lehman

Yeoman 1st Class Christina Lehman helps support Coasties at all seven Coast Guard commands in Elizabeth City.

 Photo courtesy US Coast Guard

Like a lot of Coasties, Christina Lehman credits the U.S. Coast Guard for helping her find both direction and career fulfillment — what she describes as "a solid life."

Lehman, 37, was a student at West Virginia University back in 2007 when she discovered college life wasn't what she thought it be. After switching majors three times, she told her parents during a Christmas break that she wasn't planning to return for the next semester.