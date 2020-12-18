Elizabeth City State University and Food Bank of the Albemarle aren’t the only local agencies that will be benefiting from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s largess.
The YMCA of South Hampton Roads announced this week that it, too, has received a large monetary gift from Scott, an author and the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
Scott donated $10 million to the South Hampton Roads YMCA on Monday, part of the $4.1 billion she’s given away in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
South Hampton Roads YMCA officials described Scott’s gift as the largest in the organization’s history.
“We are incredibly honored that MacKenzie Scott saw fit to invest this one-time, unrestricted gift in us,” South Hampton Roads YMCA President and CEO Anthony Walters said. “Her trust and confidence in our ability to conduct services that are equitable, accessible, and open to all, is extremely humbling and a great testament to the countless volunteers, members, stakeholders, and staff that have worked so hard to keep this YMCA moving forward. This grant changes the lives of the people we serve.”
Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday. She described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted is has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.
“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”
After donating $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations last July, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.
She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”
Scott and her team started with 6,490 organizations, researched 822 and put 438 “on hold for now,” waiting for more details about their impact, management and how they treat employees or community members.
On Monday, she announced that 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., will share the $4.1 billion. Scott described them as nonprofits whose “carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face.”
The South Hampton Roads YMCA, which operates 20 YMCAs in Virginia and three in North Carolina, including those in Elizabeth City, Currituck and Nags Head, described Scott’s gift as “incredibly needed.”
“Ys across the nation have experienced tragic and significant injury during the pandemic and recovery efforts are expected well into the future,” the organization said. “This generous gift will afford the YMCA of South Hampton Roads the ability to continue its response to child care needs, deliver virtual wellness services, and strengthen our collaborative efforts to ensure we are maximizing reach of essential programs to our communities.”
Walters said South Hampton Roads was “filled with gratitude and thankfulness” for Scott’s recognition of its efforts, “specifically in the areas of child care during the pandemic, our ability to pivot our centers for the collection and distribution of food to those in need, and our commitment to diversity and inclusion practices.”
Walters said the agency’s board and staff are working to ensure Scott’s gift is “impactful in changing the lives of many for years to come.”
“We are making plans as we speak to address immediate recovery from the pandemic, while also considering how best to apply and leverage this provided treasure for the long-term strength of the YMCA in all the communities we serve,” he said.