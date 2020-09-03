Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Tuesday he’s partially easing some of North Carolina’s COVID-19 restrictions was good news for some businesses and bad news for others.
Under Cooper’s order to move the state into what he described as Phase 2.5 restrictions, indoor gyms and bowling alleys may reopen to as much as 30% of their normal capacity. Most have been closed since March when the COVID-19 pandemic started in North Carolina.
Based on Cooper’s announcement, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads in Virginia announced on its website Wednesday that starting Saturday each of its three northeastern North Carolina locations will reopen.
Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, Currituck Family YMCA in Barco and Outer Banks Family YMCA in Nags Head can each reopen to 30% of their normal capacity.
The YMCA facilities have been offering limited outdoor exercise groups and indoor swimming times since June.
But Cooper’s order, which takes effect Friday and will remain in effect through Friday, Oct. 2, means other businesses like movie theaters, bars and amusement parks must remain closed, presumably until Phase 3.
One local business that has been closed since March is RCE Theaters, which has come up with several alternative ways to generate revenue.
Janelle Given, owner of RCE Theaters, said following Cooper’s announcement that her staff understand there are residents “in much worse circumstances” and have greater concerns than the movie theater not being able to reopen.
“We pray for them that they can find peace and relief,” she said.
However, the governor’s announcement Tuesday is still difficult to understand, Given said, seeing how other businesses are being allowed to reopen.
“We cannot wrap our heads around how we have to be grouped with other large entertainment venues,” Given said, referring to amusement parks, auto speedways, and other large venues that also must remain closed. “Our lobbyists are still working to help Gov. Cooper understand the hardship he is putting on our business as a whole.”
According to Given, the number of movie theaters still closed nationally is pretty small.
“At this point, we are the only state besides New York that is still forcing movie theaters to stay closed,” she said. “We have a difficult time understanding how this is possible and how we can even remotely relate with the circumstances of New York.”
RCE Theaters has come up with several alternative ways of generating income and providing a service to the community. For example, the theater has been showing free drive-in movies, and residents can reserve their seats at www.ticketsource.us/rce-theaters. According to the website, this Saturday night’s movies are “Zootopia” and “Taken.”
RCE Theaters also has been hosting a free summer arts camp.
“Our free Cinema Arts Camp program is going well,” Given said. “We hope families will take advantage of this great free program to help everyone feel a bit of normalcy in the crazy and stressful world we are living in right now.”
More information about the camp also is available at ticketsource.us/rce-theaters.
Elizabeth City’s second movie theater, the new and yet-to-open Albemarle Movies 8, is also affected by Cooper’s decision to move the state to Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Located off McPherson Circle in the City Center West business park off Halstead Boulevard Extended, Albemarle Movies 8 is owned and operated by RC Theatres, which is based in Reisterstown, Maryland. The company operates a total of 13 theater locations, including the Kill Devil Hills Movies 10 in Kill Devil Hills. RC Theaters is not affiliated with RCE Theaters.
Eight of RC Theatres’ locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia are currently open, according to the company’s website, rctheatres.com. Three other locations are scheduled to open Friday, pending approval by county officials. Its two North Carolina locations, however, will remain closed until the state lifts its restrictions.
One business that decided to open ahead of Cooper’s Phase 2.5 order is Planet Fitness of Elizabeth City. The gym, part of a national chain, reopened on Aug. 14, citing state Attorney General Josh Stein’s “commentary” on Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141, which set the terms for Phase 2 reopening restrictions.
It was unclear what commentary Stein was referring to. A news report dated June 5 cites Stein as explaining an exception to executive order 141, which allows gyms to open to members who have been directed by a medical professional to use that facility’s services.
Contacted Tuesday, a public relations firm issued a statement on behalf of Planet Fitness that explained the gym’s protocols to protect staff and gym members against COVID-19.
“We are taking a number of steps to protect their health and well-being, which include enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures in our large and spacious clubs, mask mandates, touchless check-in and more,” the statement read.
City officials last week expressed optimism that the state would enter Phase 3 so that the senior center could open around Oct. 1. Senior Center Superintendent Stacy Williams said the center will reopen two weeks after the state moves to Phase 3.
The center will start offering some outdoor fitness and art classes, which will be held across the street at Mariners’ Wharf Park.
“We are going to start offering outdoor programming next week,” Williams said. “We will have some fitness classes out here in the park in the early morning. We are going to start two art classes outdoors. Depending on how popular the outdoor programs are, we may keep adding to that until we reopen.”
Staff writers Paul Nielsen and Malcolm Shields contributed to this report.