When the director of communications and community schools for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools was searching for a way to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has kept school happening for students during the COVID-19 crisis, she found herself drawn to song.
And Tammy Sawyer kept coming back to one song in particular: “You Raise Me Up,” which has been performed by a number of artists but is probably best known for the hit version by Josh Groban.
So she made a simple video in which she sang the song and encouraged others to make videos of their own performances of “You Raise Me Up,” and posted the video challenge on the ECPPS Facebook page.
The challenge drew videos not only from local supporters but also from Dan Thorpe, executive director of the American Cancer Society for Central and Eastern North Carolina, who noted that ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds is a Cancer Society board member.
Thorpe thanked Edmonds for her leadership both in the fight against cancer and in providing education for students in Pasquotank County.
Other videos have been posted by teachers, other staff, parents, students and members of the community. All may be viewed on the ECPPS facebook page.
Edmonds posted her own performance of “You Raise Me Up,” singing and playing piano in her home.
Sawyer said her intention was to highlight and support the good work being done to ensure education continues for local students during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our school district has accomplished some amazing things for our community and our students and our family during this time,” Sawyer said.
And in turn the community has been supportive of the schools, she said.
“We have truly leaned on one another,” Sawyer said. “It has been inspiring.”
When Sawyer made her video of the song she intended it as a message for teachers and school staff.
“I wanted a way to let them know how they have inspired me,” she said.
The song challenge has been a way for others to express their own feelings about the sacrifices and accomplishments of teachers, staff, parents and students, according to Sawyer.
“That was just one way to show some of that through song,” she said. “It has truly been an emotional time.”
She noted the support the support that the school community received from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabeth City Police Department when Pasquotank Elementary School teachers and staff held a parade of cars through neighborhoods where the school’s students live.
And the support from families who stood outside and waved as the cars went by was amazing, she added.
Sawyer said ECPPS will continue to use its Facebook page to communicate with students and the community and to encourage mutual support.
Fun challenges are coming up and people should stay tuned to the ECPPS Facebook page for more information, she said.