Elizabeth City First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young announced today she is running for mayor in next year's delayed city election, saying she can best lead a city facing many critical issues.
The city’s municipal election for mayor and the eight seats on City Council is set for March 8. The filing period begins Dec. 6.
Incumbent Mayor Bettie Parker said in June that she planned to run for re-election one more time — but the two-term incumbent said it will be her last political race. Parker ran unopposed in 2019 after winning the post with 67 percent of the vote in 2017.
Parker said in an email Friday morning she would respond “very soon” when asked if she plans to seek re-election.
Young is currently serving her third, two-year term on City Council. She served one four-year term from 1997 to 2001 representing the Second Ward. She was then elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019 to a First Ward seat.
The municipal elections were originally scheduled for last month but they were pushed back to March as the 2020 Census data needed to redraw the four wards was delayed. The city is currently redrawing the four wards.