A recent graduate of a small college in East Tennessee talked to a group of Elizabeth City State University students this week about the importance of getting a start on saving and investing, planning for financial goals, and paying down debt.
Hassan Thomas spoke to students in Moore Hall as part of ECSU’s observance of Financial Literacy Month.
Thomas, who graduated in 2020 from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee, hosts a podcast called “FYI FLI,” which stands for “For Your Information: Financial Literacy and Investing.”
Thomas also is the author of “From College to COVID,” which is a collection of financial literacy lessons from his own experience and things he has learned from guests on the podcast.
“Debt truly robs you of the wealth that you are trying to build,” Thomas said.
When he asked the students whether they had taken out loans to attend the university, most said they had not. He told them that gives them an opportunity to avoid the debt trap that affects many other young people.
Beyond keeping debt in check, Thomas said, it’s also important to save money and invest in order to build long-term wealth.
Thomas said he was not a financial planner and was not making recommendations for specific investments, but he shared that his personal investment preferences include market index funds and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Thomas also warned students against something he called “lifestyle creep” — spending more money any time you get an increase in your income. He said you should figure out what you need to spend and then stay at that level, saving and investing any additional income that you are able to earn.
In order to save effectively, it’s important to track your expenses so that you know exactly what you are spending your money on, he said.
Dana Chandler, GEAR Up success coach in ECSU’s Office of Student Success and Retention, knows Thomas from his time at Maryville and invited him to come to ECSU and speak with students.
Thomas said this was his first in-person financial literacy event on a college campus. He said he hopes to do more such events in the future at other campuses.