The following is a list of local agencies and businesses that have closed and events that have either been canceled or postponed because of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Among the closures:
- Pasquotank Board of Elections will close to walk-in traffic on Friday at noon. Staff will respond to citizen phone calls and emails.
- Port Discover: Closed through March 29
- Dismal Swamp Welcome Center: Closed through March 31; restrooms are open
- C&H Oyster Bar; closed through March 21
- Albemarle Family YMCA: Closed through March 30
- YMCA at The Pines: Closed through March 30
- Pasquotank County Library: Closed until further notice
- Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Senior Center: Closed until further notice
- Knobbs Creek Recreation Center: Closed until further notice
- Camden Parks and Recreation programs canceled through March 27.
- City of Elizabeth City’s Griffin Street utility billing office: Closed until further notice
- Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension Office/4-H has canceled all meetings and programs
- Camden Sheriff’s Office has suspended in-office permits and fingerprinting processes until March 31
- The Camden County 4-H has temporarily suspended education programming and enrichment activities
- Museum of the Albemarle: Closed until further notice
- Elizabeth City Pizza: Closed until further notice
- Groupers: Closed until further notice
- Belk: Closed through March 30
- RCE Theaters: Closed until further notice
Events that have been cancelled or postponed include:
- Mid-Atlantic Christian University events through March 31
- River City Strings Concert on March 20
- Boys & Girls Club Inc.’s Trivia Night scheduled for April 3. The event has been rescheduled for May 7
- Connected’s performance at Arts of the Albemarle’s Third Thursday Jazz series on Thursday
- Arts of the Albemarle’s River City Strings concert on Friday
- College of The Albemarle’s Literary Festival on April 9
- COA’s “The Little Princess” performances scheduled for April 17–26
- Elizabeth City State University’s Jazz Festival concert on April 7
- Green $aves Green “Love Your River” festival set for April 18; rescheduled for April 17, 2021
- Mid-Atlantic Christian University baseball games cancelled until April 4
- Museum of the Albemarle’s “Sleepover for Stuffed Animals” on Friday; History for Lunch presentation on April 1; Tot Time program on Celebrate National Unicorn Day April 9-11; opening of the exhibit, “The Day the Lights Came On” on April 18; “Don’t Just Leave it to Earth Day” program on April 22; and Trivia Night at the Museum set for April 3. The trivia event has been reset for May 7.
- First Friday ArtWalks on April 3 and May 1
- N.C. Potato Festival scheduled for May 15-27; event will be rescheduled
- 2020 TarWheel Cycling event on April 28; event will be rescheduled
- Dismal Swamp State Park’s spring wagon rides are postponed until further notice
- Bocce, Beer & Bites event is postponed; a new date will be announced.
- Camden Heritage Festival has been postponed.
A daily, updated list of closures is available at Visit Elizabeth City’s website at https://visitelizabethcity.com/Travel-Advisory-Updates.